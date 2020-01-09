Swoosh Technologies to Host Siemens NX University 2020

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoosh Technologies, a certified-platinum Siemens Digital Industries Software business partner, will be hosting NX University 2020 for NX / Unigraphics users in six cities across the US throughout the month of February.

The free user group events are scheduled to take place in the following cities:

The user group events will be taking place in West Ohio (2/11/20), Chicago (2/12/20), Milwaukee (2/13/20), Western New York (2/18/20), Philadelphia (2/19/20), and St. Louis (2/20/20).

NX University offers users the opportunity to learn first-hand the latest features added to NX, tips and tricks to better leverage processes, and networking with fellow users. "We enjoy hosting this event for [our] users – it's a great opportunity to stay in touch and meet those who use NX on a regular basis," mentioned Dianna Dietrich, Marketing Director at Swoosh Technologies.

"Last year's shows were a huge success! We hope to capture the same excitement and momentum with breakout sessions and presentations." Dietrich believes the user group events not only offer information about the latest release and features, but also valuable input that helps everyday NX users accelerate their processes. "The conversations that occurred [at the user groups] were very insightful. Those who presented, as well as those who attended offered their input to each other on how to better leverage certain features and tools."

The full-day event will include a variety of breakout sessions, presentations, and hands-on tutorials. A preliminary agenda has been published, with topics including:

NX Token Licensing, NX 1899, Simcenter, and current trends

Hidden gems in NX CAD/NX CAM

Hands-on training in drawing templates, flow analysis, and manufacturing templates

For more information or to register for the event, interested parties can visit Swoosh Technologies' website.

Siemens NX University 2020

