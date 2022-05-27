SwopX Launches the First Fully Integrated Multi-Chain NFT Platform Consisting of a Marketplace With Live Analytics for Price Forecasting, Trend Insights, Authentication, and Fraud Protection Protocols Which Also Offers an Innovative Lending Platform for Collateralized Borrowing Against NFTs

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SwopX, the first AI/ML-driven NFT platform, is making it safer, transparent, and easier to mint, buy, sell and swap NFTs while earning rewards through their native cryptocurrency utility token Apreum (APU). With secure off-chain protocols to prevent malicious attacks, and lower fees, SwopX offers effortless transactions with only a few clicks. Furthermore, with their powerful AI/ML data analytics features, users get price appraisals, floor forecasts, wallet activity, trending insights and detection of unusual activity to prevent fraud such as pumping, forgery and price manipulation.

SwopX price appraisal, floor forecasts and trend insights SwopX Web 3.0 NFT marketplace data analytics and lending platform

Apreum was first released on the Bitmart exchange in February of 2022 with high demand from investors who saw the price surge more than 1,000% inside of one month. With a limited supply of 1B tokens, APU has a 40% allocation towards community activity, rewarding all users for transacting on SwopX.com, and offers additional premiums for listing NFT's for sale.

"We are continuing our bold mission to build a fully integrated digital assets platform that brings huge price efficiencies to our users and enterprise clients. We have created a new Lending Protocol that allows collateralized lending against NFTs, and will be releasing a Collections Protocol this month that allows anyone to create a collection with thousands of unique tokens," said Anwar Alruwaili, Senior Blockchain Scientist.

SwopX has the largest database of NFTs and leverages more than a decade of AI/ML expertise in big data analysis to provide price appraisals, floor forecasts, suggested borrowing rates, and image authentication for any collection. SwopX also offers a powerful API suite which enables large and small enterprise clients to build these powerful AI-based analytics capabilities into their own apps.

"With the current economic crisis people are caught blindsighted and lack transparency. We come in with analytical tools to fill the void in the market. We are excited to provide something new to the NFT space with our Lending Platform which gives liquidity to NFT owners, and connects retail investors and DAOs who are looking for a low risk staking alternative," said Tigran Tovmasyan, Chief Marketing Officer of SwopX, adding that "we are pleased to provide anyone with the opportunity to participate in the NFT economy, and get rewarded with an active utility token while doing so on SwopX via our Apreum community rewards program."

About SwopX

SwopX is the AI/ML-powered blockchain platform (multi-chain and omni channel) of Bchain, LLC for minting, buying, selling and swapping NFTs with a comprehensive set of analytic tools for pricing, authenticating and fraud protection. Using AI and Machine Learning for millions of NFTs, we are able to give price forecasts for any NFT even with no prior price or sales history. Users can buy, sell and swap NFTs on SwopX. Buyers pay a fee of 1% of the value for each purchase. For a swap transaction, both parties pay 1% of the value of the transaction. Sellers can mint and list NFTs with no fee.

For more information, please visit swopx.com .

About Bchain, LLC

Bchain, LLC is a Miami-based fintech and data science company specializing in the development of web 3.0 platforms, blockchain and digitization ecosystems for digital assets – marrying breakthrough blockchain technology with proprietary AI/ML techniques and protocols.

