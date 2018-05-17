Sword & Shield Named Among World's Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies

"Our teams of cybersecurity experts work hard to keep Sword & Shield as a whole at the top of our game, serving our customers to the very best of our abilities," said Sword & Shield President and CEO John McNeely. "Being named to the Cybersecurity 500 is recognition of their collective efforts and we are honored to receive this designation."

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, Cybersecurity 500 selection is based on feedback from industry influencers, chief information security officers, information technology security practitioners and technology service providers, as well as activity in the cybersecurity field such as events and news generation.

Formerly released quarterly, the Cybersecurity 500 has transformed into an official annual list for the cybersecurity industry.

To see the complete Cybersecurity 500 list, visit http://cybersecurityventures.com/cybersecurity-500-list/. For more information about Sword & Shield Enterprise Security, visit https://www.swordshield.com/.

About Cybersecurity Ventures

The Cybersecurity 500 is published by Cybersecurity Ventures, the world's leading researcher and publisher of reports covering global cybercrime damage projections, cybersecurity spending forecasts and cybersecurity employment figures. Cybersecurity Ventures publishes a new edition of the Cybersecurity 500 each quarter. The revised quarterly editions have new companies coming on the list, others dropping off, and changes to the listing order, to accurately reflect the current hottest and most innovative companies.

To see the complete Cybersecurity 500 list, visit http://cybersecurityventures.com/cybersecurity-500-list/.

About Sword & Shield Enterprise Security

Securing business for more than 20 years, Sword & Shield Enterprise Security, Inc. partners with customers to meet the needs of their dynamic cybersecurity and compliance landscape in the areas of managed security, risk and compliance, enterprise security consulting, security incident response and forensics, and security training.

Recognized nationally and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Sword & Shield has offices throughout the US. Sword & Shield services a broad spectrum of industries, including healthcare, retail, media, banking and finance, legal and manufacturing.

For more information about Sword & Shield Enterprise Security, visit https://www.swordshield.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sword--shield-named-among-worlds-most-innovative-cybersecurity-companies-300649821.html

SOURCE Sword & Shield Enterprise Security

Related Links

https://www.swordshield.com

