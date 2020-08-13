SWORD Health Becomes The Only Digital Musculoskeletal Care Provider With HITRUST®, SOC 2 And FDA Certifications

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWORD Health, a leading provider of digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care, today announced SWORD Health's digital therapy platform and several of its applications have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

The company also completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination with zero exceptions. The independent audit confirmed SWORD Health's digital therapy platform meets the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Principles and Criteria for System and Organization Control.

These achievements, coupled with SWORD Health's FDA-listed class II medical device, distinguish SWORD Health as the most certified and secure digital provider of MSK care in the United States.

"SWORD Health is committed to the highest medical standards in all aspects of care, and that includes the privacy and security of our patients' information," said Virgilio Bento, SWORD Health's CEO. "Earning HITRUST CSF Certified™ status and SOC 2 compliance demonstrates to our customers and patients that they can have confidence in industry-recognized, gold standards of safety, security, privacy, and care."

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that SWORD Health's digital therapy platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF® helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HITRUST helps organizations meet the highest standards of information protection requirements whenever sensitive data is accessed or stored," stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "We recognize SWORD Health as a company that customers and patients can count on to keep their information safe."

About SWORD Health

SWORD Health is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider on a mission to free two billion people from chronic and post-surgical pain. The company's clinical-grade digital therapy platform pairs expert physical therapists with FDA-listed wearable technology to deliver a personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care, physical therapy. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers in the U.S, Europe and Australia to make quality physical therapy more accessible to everyone. Learn more at swordhealth.com.

