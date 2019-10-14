SWORD Health Wins Prestigious Health Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SWORD Health, a tech-enabled physical therapy provider, has won first prize at the prestigious UCSF Digital Health Awards 2019, in the Employer Wellness & Prevention category, rounding off a series of high-profile distinctions for the company this year.

SWORD was chosen from more than 500 global entries in the competition by a distinguished panel of judges from the technology sector, healthcare companies, medical professionals and investors.

SWORD has developed a ground-breaking Digital Therapist, which has been proven to work more effectively than conventional physical therapy, while bringing treatment to patients' homes. The technology is set to make treatment of Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSD), which affects more than half of all Americans every year, affordable to millions of more people.

"This award validates SWORD as the company that is leading innovation in the musculoskeletal space," said CEO and founder Virgilio Bento. "To have a jury composed of the most brilliant people working in both technology and health acknowledge our excellence is especially satisfying."

SWORD works with some of the biggest self-insured employers and health plans in the world to treat and prevent MSD. It won the UCSF 2019 award in the category of "best wellness or prevention digital health product or solution aimed at employers."

Earlier this month SWORD was ranked as one of the world's 150 most promising digital health companies at the CBInsights 'Future of Health' conference in New York. It also featured on Wired's 2019 list of the Hottest 100 Startups in Europe and won honorable mention in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas 2019.

The company has an ultimate goal of cutting the costs of treating MSD by half. More than 50 percent of Americans struggle with MSD, requiring a yearly expenditure of $190 billion, making it the second largest contributor to healthcare spending.

SWORD Health is headquartered in New York, while it carries out its product development, research and clinical studies at its office in Porto. The company has 65 employees worldwide and has raised a total of $15 million since its launch in 2015. After its latest $8 million funding round in April this year, it is now focusing on clinical validation and expanding in the U.S. market.

