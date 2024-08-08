Sworkit Health and Awardco Announce Partnership to Enhance Employee Wellness and Recognition

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sworkit Health , a leading provider of digital health and fitness solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Awardco , an innovative employee recognition and rewards platform. This collaboration aims to revolutionize corporate wellness programs by combining Sworkit's comprehensive fitness and wellness offerings and challenges with Awardco's powerful rewards and recognition capabilities.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

1. Integrated wellness solutions: Sworkit Health's 4-in-1 support for Physical Activity, Mindfulness, Low-acuity MSK, and Nutrition will be seamlessly integrated with Awardco's recognition and rewards platform. Activities done in Sworkit will directly power certain rewards and recognition in Awardco.

2. Enhanced employee engagement: The partnership is expected to drive higher participation rates in wellbeing initiatives and programs through Awardco's innovative rewards mechanisms. Data from AIHR shows incentivized employees engage 2-3x more than other clients running wellbeing programs.

3. Data-driven approach: Leveraging Sworkit's real-time engagement data, companies can track ROI and maximize usage of their wellbeing initiatives.

4. Customizable programs: Organizations can create tailored fitness and wellbeing challenges and rewards programs that align with their specific goals and company culture.

Ryan Hanna, CEO of Sworkit Health, stated, "This partnership with Awardco represents a significant step forward in our mission to foster a culture of wellbeing and vitality within workplaces. By combining our expertise in digital fitness and wellbeing with Awardco's innovative rewards platform, we're creating a powerful solution that will help organizations prioritize employee health while boosting engagement and productivity."

Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco, added, "Collaborating with Sworkit Health is allowing Awardco to offer even more impactful health and wellbeing programs as our customers work to improve the lives of their employees. Our goal at Awardco is to become the world's most positive platform, and this partnership with Sworkit Health is an incredibly important step in that direction as we strive to provide meaningful, value-driven recognition that truly impacts employee's lives."

The Sworkit Health and Awardco partnership is live, offering businesses of all sizes the opportunity to implement a comprehensive, rewards and recognition-driven wellbeing programs that address the diverse needs and personal goals of their workforce.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your organization, visit https://sworkit.com/business or https://award.co.

About Sworkit Health:

Sworkit Health is a leading provider of digital health and fitness solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals to live healthier, more active lives. Through its user-friendly app and innovative platform, Sworkit Health offers personalized workout routines, progress tracking, and motivational features to support users in achieving their wellness goals. Learn more at sworkit.com

About Awardco:

Awardco is the leading employee productivity, incentive, and engagement platform powered by rewards and recognition. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco has the largest reward network in the world with zero markups and easy rewards management. Get a demo at www.awardco.com/start

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Sworkit Health