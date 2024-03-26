Sworkit Health and Select Health Collaborate to Promote CDC's Physical Fitness Guidelines Among Health Plan Members and Intermountain Health Employees

BETHESDA, Md., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sworkit Health, in collaboration with Select Health and facilitated by a strategic relationship with Virgin Pulse, now Personify Health, announces an innovative wellness program designed to encourage health plan and hospital employees to meet the CDC's recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly. This relationship underscores a commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of Intermountain Health caregivers and Select Health members by promoting physical fitness and overall health outcomes.

Central to this program is an unprecedented incentive mechanism that rewards employees and members for adhering to the CDC's exercise guidelines. This initiative has led to a remarkable achievement: a 50% engagement rate among Intermountain Health employees, doubling the participation compared to non-incentivized programs.

"By integrating this real-time incentive, we aim to further engage and inspire employees and members to prioritize their health, making the journey towards wellness both rewarding and attainable," shares Sworkit Health CEO, Ryan Hanna. Hanna also shared, "This initiative further proves our belief that incentivizing health milestones can significantly enhance participation rates and overall enthusiasm towards achieving a healthier lifestyle."

The Sworkit Health platform offers a wide range of fitness activities tailored to different preferences and fitness levels, including strength training, cardio, yoga, and more, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to engage in and benefit from the program. Alongside physical workouts, the program provides comprehensive support through low-acuity musculoskeletal (MSK) care, mindfulness and meditation resources, and nutrition and wellness guidance, advocating for a holistic approach to health and well-being.

"At Sworkit Health, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of wellness and vitality within workplaces," said Hanna. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Intermountain Health and Select Health through the Virgin Pulse platform to support their employees and members in achieving their health and fitness goals. By leveraging our cutting-edge digital platform, employees can easily incorporate physical activity into their daily routines, leading to improved overall well-being and real-time syncing."

"Our collaboration with Sworkit Health has sparked active involvement among our caregivers at Intermountain Health and our Select Health members, aligning with our mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible," said Jeremy Drecksel, director of health promotion and wellness at Select Health. "The Sworkit Health platform serves as a vital tool in our efforts to elevate and enhance participant well-being."

This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in workplace wellness, leveraging innovative digital solutions and incentives to motivate and reward employees for prioritizing their health, aligning with CDC fitness guidelines.

