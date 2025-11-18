SWOSU Launches 100% Online Doctor of Community Health

Practice-based doctoral program delivers executive preparation in community and population health, designed for working professionals

WEATHERFORD, Okla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) has launched the Doctor of Community Health (DCH), a fully online, practice-based doctoral program that prepares mid-career professionals to lead change across hospitals, health systems, public agencies, education institutions and community organizations. The three-year program includes eight-week courses, an applied field research project in students' own communities, and three specialized tracks in Health Systems Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Rural Health Management, and Quality Improvement in Healthcare.

"The Doctor of Community Health brings together applied research and leadership training to help communities across Oklahoma improve health outcomes and strengthen local systems of care," said Acting President Janet Cunningham. "By combining applied research, leadership training, and real-world implementation, this program will help communities across Oklahoma and beyond improve health outcomes and strengthen their local systems of care."

Housed in the SWOSU College of Pharmacy, the DCH delivers doctoral-level education equivalent to a traditional Doctor of Public Health while adding a distinctive emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, and systems transformation. Students complete 48 credit hours over three years in eight-week courses, concluding with a capstone field research project conducted with faculty guidance. The field research project centers on addressing a real community health need and producing a practical, measurable solution.

"The curriculum is designed for working professionals who want to advance their leadership and drive meaningful change in community health," Tami Moser, Chair of the Doctor of Community Health program. "Students take one course at a time in a flexible cohort-based online format, build a professional portfolio, and graduate ready to lead programs, drive policy, and improve population health at scale."

Program Details and Key Benefits for Students and Employers

The Doctor of Community Health includes several program features that support student success:

100% online to support work-life balance

Courses include synchronous meetings between faculty and students

Three-year completion plan with a cohort model to encourage networking across disciplines

Field research project conducted in students' own communities

Career-aligned tracks in leadership, rural health, and quality improvement

Rolling admissions for fall, spring, and summer terms, with the first cohort beginning Fall 2026

Admissions and Affordability

Applicants must hold a master's or equivalent professional degree and demonstrate relevant professional experience. International applicants should review English-language proficiency requirements. SWOSU offers competitive tuition and federal aid eligibility for qualified students. More information about admissions and tuition is available in the Admissions and Tuition section of the Doctor of Community Health webpage. General university admissions information is available through SWOSU Admissions.

Accredited University—Proven Leader in Health Education.

SWOSU is institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers more than 100 academic programs across locations in Weatherford, Sayre, and Yukon, including long-standing strengths in pharmacy, nursing, and the health sciences. The College of Pharmacy maintains ACPE accreditation for the Pharm.D., reflecting SWOSU's sustained commitment to quality in healthcare education.

How to Apply

Prospective students can request information and apply online at swosu.edu/pharmacy/dch/.

About SWOSU

Founded in 1901, Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) is a public university serving more than 100 academic programs across campuses in Weatherford, Sayre, and Yukon, as well as online. SWOSU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is recognized for affordable tuition, small class sizes, and a student-centered approach that prepares graduates for careers of purpose and impact.

