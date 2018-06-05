SwRI announces new connected vehicle test tools at ITS America Annual Meeting 2018

Connected vehicles are designed to improve roadway safety and mobility by enabling wireless communications between vehicles and intelligent transportation systems. SwRI has more than 10 years of experience developing, deploying and testing connected vehicle technologies and standards.

SwRI's comprehensive CV test tool suite verifies conformance with SAE J2945/1, the Society of Automotive Engineers on-board system requirements for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) safety communications. The standard ensures interoperability and data integrity when devices communicate over wireless networks.

The SwRI Connected Vehicle Test Tool tests all vehicle-level J2945/1 requirements with data collection, data analysis, reporting software tools and all required hardware in a simple, portable package. The tool generates an easy-to-follow summary report with conformance status for each requirement tested, while also providing detailed testing artifacts, including plots, logs and raw data.

"While SwRI is making the test tool suite available for purchase or short-term lease for private testing, we also are offering testing services for interested vendors with connected vehicle devices," added Thorn.

