SWVL FURTHER STRENGTHENS TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP WITH ADDITIONS OF NAMI MUFTI (EX-SPOTIFY HEAD OF SECURITY), URIEL JAROSLAWSKI (EX-QUICKO CPO & CTO), ANDRII DZYNIA (EX-SMARTBEAR DIRECTOR OF ENGINEERING), MARTIJN PIETERS (EX-FACEBOOK SENIOR ENGINEER) AND HAROON RASHEED (EX-GLOVO ENGINEERING MANAGER)

Mostafa Kandil, Swvl Founder and CEO , said, "We are pleased to welcome Nami, Uriel, Andrii, Martijn and Haroon to Swvl's technology team. Their expertise, diversity and differentiated perspectives will be instrumental as we continue to rapidly scale our platform across LatAm, Europe and Asia. We will continue to build out our team with superbly talented individuals who are drawn to our platform, market opportunity and mission of empowering underserved communities with mobility solutions that are safe, efficient, accessible and environmentally friendly."

Youssef Salem, Swvl CFO, said, "Nami, Uriel, Andrii, Martijn and Haroon are each highly sought out experts in their respective fields and will play an integral role in advancing the capabilities of Swvl's platform as a global SaaS and TaaS provider. The regional and global opportunities before Swvl are incredibly compelling. We will continue to bolster our team as we pursue further organic growth initiatives, complementary acquisitions, and strategic partnerships that we believe will result in significant near and long term value for all Swvl stakeholders."

About Nami Mufti

Mr. Mufti is a seasoned information security expert with over 20 years of experience in cyber risk management. Prior to joining Swvl, he served as Head of Security and Productivity Engineering for Spotify and Senior Director of Cyber Risk Management for Capital One, where he specialized in information security, security architecture, security policy and third-party security reviews. He holds a Bachelor's degree from James Madison University with a major in computer information systems.

About Uriel Jaroslawski

Mr. Jaroslawski has over 15 years of experience in software development and product management. Prior to joining Swvl, he served as Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer for Quicko and Head of Open Platform and Developer Relations for Mercado Livre, where he led the development of urban mobility, e-commerce and payments platforms. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Universidad del CEMA with a major in information systems.

About Andrii Dzynia

Mr. Dzynia has over a decade of experience in international product engineering. Prior to joining Swvl, he served as Director of Engineering for SmartBear, where he led the Distributed Engineering organization and SmartBear Platform solutions. Previously Andrii was Engineering Lead at Spotify, where he facilitated and managed tech improvement initiatives across the entire Spotify ecosystem, and Engineering Manager at Activation Blizzard King, where he managed Swedish site of the distributed cross-functional organization delivering foundational game engine technology for millions of active players. He has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions at scale for growing product and engineering organizations. He holds a degree from the National Technical University of Ukraine – Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute with a major in computer science, automation and systems management.

About Martijn Pieters

Mr. Pieters is a seasoned software engineer with nearly 30 years of experience in software development, mentoring and independent consulting. Prior to joining Swvl, he served as Senior Software Engineer at Facebook, where he led initiatives to enhance the productivity and quality output of engineering teams. He has mentored engineers throughout his career, as a consultant, team lead, and as part of Open Source support programmes at Facebook and Google, and through numerous posts and articles on Stack Overflow.

About Haroon Rasheed

Mr. Rasheed has over 20 years of experience in software development and consulting. Before joining Swvl,

he served as Engineering Manager for Glovo in Barcelona and a Platform Engineer for HMRC's award-winning multi-channel digital tax platform in London. He holds a Master's degree in computer science and software engineering.

About Swvl

Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation across 115 cities in 18 countries. The Company's platform provides complimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl's parallel mass transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want – making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and 24 / 7 access to high-quality private buses and vans.

Swvl was co-founded by Mostafa Kandil, who launched Carmudi in the Philippines, which became the largest car classifieds platform in the country in just six months. He then served as Rocket Internet's Head of Operations. In 2016, Kandil joined Careem, a ride-sharing company and the first unicorn in the Middle East, where he launched services in multiple new markets.

For additional information about Swvl, please visit www.swvl.com.

