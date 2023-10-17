swXtch.io Announces Availability of cloudSwXtch on Google Cloud Marketplace

cloudSwXtch gives customers the ability to transfer and manage the most demanding systems on Google Cloud

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- swXtch.io LLC, today announced the availability of its cloud-native software solution, cloudSwXtch, on Google Cloud Marketplace. cloudSwXtch is a virtual overlay network that adds feature rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments at the simple touch of a button with no code changes to existing applications.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Google Compute Engine or Google Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

cloudSwXtch provides many advanced features to the cloud, as well as in on-prem-to-cloud and cloud-to-cloud environments, not previously available on cloud networks. Some of these features include multicast, broadcast, SMPTE 2110 uncompressed video transport, and media transformation via Tachyon Live, ground-to-cloud bridging, network path redundancy for reliable transport, and more, helping companies scale without limitation and with sub-millisecond latency.

"Bringing these critical capabilities to Google Cloud Marketplace is a pivotal moment for companies looking to migrate live production workflows to the cloud," said Brent Yates, CEO of swXtch.io. "swXtch.io is uniquely positioned to support these demanding workloads because of the advanced features cloudSwXtch adds to Google Cloud and Google Cloud's inherent performance advantages. The high bandwidth and low latency needs of live media serve as a benchmark, proving Google Cloud's capability for any critical workflow. Multicast is easier to deploy on Google Cloud because of their simplified peering requirements compared to other clouds."

cloudSwXtch is available on Google Cloud Marketplace through both public and private offerings, including Bring Your Own License (BYOL). swXtch.io will offer pricing options that include pay-as-you-go and monthly or annual enterprise agreements.

"We are thrilled that swXtch.io is bringing cloudSwXtch to Google Cloud Marketplace," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment for Google Cloud. "Google Cloud's unmatched network performance, with ultra-low packet loss and high bandwidth, makes it the ideal platform for migrating demanding workflows to the cloud. The ability to bring on-premises broadcast workloads to Google Cloud that leverage PTP timing, multicast, and SMPTE 2110 uncompressed flows, unlocks new possibilities for media and entertainment companies looking to fully realize the benefits of cloud platforms."

Since the debut of cloudSwXtch in October 2022, swXtch.io has celebrated the global commercial launch of the product across multiple industries including financial services, media and entertainment, government, defense, artificial intelligence, and, most recently, the Internet of Things.

swXtch.io is a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc, which builds technology that levels the playing field to advance competitive markets and helps innovative businesses thrive. swXtch.io operates separately and distinctly from IEX Exchange (Investors' Exchange LLC).

About swXtch.io

swXtch.io brings advanced capabilities to traditional cloud networking environments that have the potential to revolutionize cloud networking through its innovative multicasting solution. The groundbreaking cloudSwXtch technology adds feature-rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments and unlocks missing network features that are required for demanding, high-throughput workflows. cloudSwXtch solves these technical issues without requiring code changes and offers a simple path to create reliable networks in the cloud. swXtch.io is a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc. Learn more at www.swxtch.io.

About IEX Group, Inc

IEX Group, Inc. ("IEX") is dedicated to providing access and improving performance across industries, via our portfolio of Exchange, Digital Assets and Technology businesses. Founded in 2012, IEX launched a new kind of securities exchange in 2016 that combines a transparent business model with innovative design to better protect investors and level the playing field. Today, we're applying our experience and proprietary technology to remove barriers, unlock scale, and help people seize new opportunities for growth in a variety of industries.

