swXtch.io Announces General Availability of Tachyon™ LIVE Solution for cloudSwXtch

swXtch.io enters into partnership with Cinnafilm for cloud deployment of its IPXCode technology with Tachyon LIVE

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- swXtch.io LLC, today announced the commercial availability of Cinnafilm's live IP transcoder, IPXCode, with Tachyon LIVE as part of cloudSwXtch. First announced and demonstrated at NAB 2023, Tachyon LIVE brings Cinnafilm's award-winning media transformation technologies to live workflows for the first time. IPXCode with Tachyon LIVE provides broadcast-quality standards conversion including motion compensated frame rate conversions, deinterlacing, scaling, and color space conversions for IP-based live video streams, along with live IP protocol conversions for streaming video.

To deliver its new live products to the cloud, Cinnafilm has partnered with swXtch.io and its cloudSwXtch virtual overlay network. cloudSwXtch adds feature rich, high-performance media networking to cloud or edge deployments and provides advanced features not previously available on cloud networks. cloudSwXtch creates an on-ramp for production media workflows to run in the major public clouds and offers performance parity with on-premises workflow environments. cloudSwXtch enables the delivery of IPXCode with Tachyon LIVE worldwide through public cloud infrastructure, with unmatched flexibility, scalability, and low latency.

cloudSwXtch allows easy integration of partner features through its advanced API and in-network computing power. The solution combines swXtch.io's networking expertise with partners like Cinnafilm who bring best in class video processing competencies to deliver high-performing networks and workflows. Customers benefit from a flexible, easy to deploy implementation that requires fewer VMs compared to other products. Through IPXCode with Tachyon LIVE built-in, cloudSwXtch simplifies workflows for customers needing a variety of video transformations.

"The launch of IPXCode with Tachyon LIVE marks a major milestone for our media and entertainment clients seeking the highest quality conversions while leveraging the benefits of on-demand cloud infrastructure," said Brent Yates, CEO of swXtch.io. "Together with Cinnafilm we are accelerating the shift of media workflows to the cloud, and helping broadcasters transform operations with unparalleled flexibility and scale."

IPXCode accepts NDI, SRT and SMPTE 2110 input streams on-premises or in the cloud and can convert to various output protocols including NDI and SRT, enabling simple integration into existing broadcast workflows. With integration into cloudSwXtch, the combined solution can take in LIVE Multicast, RTP, UDP, NDI, SRT and 2110 flows – convert the flows with IPXCode – and output to multiple destinations in any of the supported network protocols. cloudSwXtch and IPXCode are cloud-agnostic and are available across networks that rely on Azure, Oracle, Google Cloud or Amazon Web Services.

"We are thrilled to partner with swXtch.io to make IPXCode with Tachyon LIVE easily accessible to broadcasters worldwide through flexible, scalable cloud delivery," said Lance Maurer, CEO of Cinnafilm. "The integration of IPXCode with Tachyon LIVE into cloudSwXtch enables us to deliver on-demand industry-leading conversion capabilities for live IP streams for global customers."

swXtch.io is a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc, which builds technology that levels the playing field to advance competitive markets and helps innovative businesses thrive. swXtch.io operates separately and distinctly from IEX Exchange (Investors' Exchange LLC).

About swXtch.io

swXtch.io brings advanced capabilities to traditional cloud networking environments that have the potential to revolutionize cloud networking through its innovative multicasting solution. The groundbreaking cloudSwXtch technology adds feature-rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments and unlocks missing network features that are required for demanding, high-throughput workflows. cloudSwXtch solves these technical issues without requiring code changes and offers a simple path to create reliable networks in the cloud. swXtch.io is a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc. Learn more at www.swxtch.io.

About Cinnafilm

Cinnafilm provides award-winning video and audio processing solutions and specializes in standards conversions, real-time transcode workflows, high-quality motion-compensated frame rate conversions, audio/video retiming, deinterlacing, denoising, and pristine playback optimization. Trusted by many of the world's premiere studios, streamers, networks, and their collective creative service suppliers, Cinnafilm's media conversion and transformation tools are essential business differentiators in the demanding field of premiere quality media delivery. Learn more at www.cinnafilm.com.

About IEX Group, Inc

IEX Group, Inc. ("IEX") is dedicated to providing access and improving performance across industries, via our portfolio of Exchange, Digital Assets and Technology businesses. Founded in 2012, IEX launched a new kind of securities exchange in 2016 that combines a transparent business model with innovative design to better protect investors and level the playing field. Today, we're applying our experience and proprietary technology to remove barriers, unlock scale, and help people seize new opportunities for growth in a variety of industries.

