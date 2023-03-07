swXtch.io Joins AWS Marketplace Channel Program as Software Partner and Announces Availability of cloudSwXtch in the AWS Marketplace

cloudSwXtch is now available to AWS customers worldwide, enabling the transfer and management of the most demanding systems to the cloud

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- swXtch.io LLC today announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver its high-performance multicast networks in the AWS Cloud for the first time. swXtch.io also joins the AWS Marketplace Channel Program as a Software partner, and its cloud-native software solution, cloudSwXtch, is now available in the AWS Marketplace.

As part of this agreement, swXtch.io has completed the Foundational Technical Review (FTR) of cloudSwXtch to accelerate AWS engagement. The AWS FTR reviews AWS Partner products and solutions against a specific set of requirements around security, reliability, and operational excellence to ensure the highest quality and risk mitigation.

swXtch.io formally debuted cloudSwXtch at IBC2022 in September 2022 for media and broadcasting companies and shortly thereafter followed with a global commercial launch across multiple industries including financial services, government, and industrials.

cloudSwXtch is a virtual overlay network that adds feature rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments at the simple touch of a button with no code changes to existing applications. cloudSwXtch enables multicast in on-prem-to-cloud and cloud-to-cloud environments, helping companies scale without limitation and with sub-millisecond latency. cloudSwXtch provides many of the advanced features not previously available on cloud networks including multicast, broadcast, ground-to-cloud bridging, network path redundancy and more.

"We are excited to work as a Software partner with Amazon Web Services to better serve the needs of their customers and the thousands of global enterprises that need to leverage the power of the cloud," said Brent Yates, CTO of swXtch.io. "Companies need to harness and store data and they need immediate access to it. They must be able to scale without limitation and operate in environments that are fast, flexible, and cost-effective. cloudSwXtch is the perfect solution to help them optimize their IT infrastructure, lower costs, and improve business performance.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. AWS Marketplace includes thousands of software listings from popular categories such as security, business applications, machine learning, and data products across specific industries.

IEX Cloud and swXtch.io are wholly owned subsidiaries of IEX Group, Inc, which builds technology that levels the playing field to advance competitive markets and helps innovative businesses thrive. swXtch.io operates separately and distinctly from its IEX Exchange (Investors' Exchange LLC).

Please visit www.swxtch.io for more information or to start a free trial.

About swXtch.io

swXtch.io brings advanced capabilities to traditional cloud networking environments that have the potential to revolutionize cloud networking through its innovative multicasting solution. The groundbreaking cloudSwXtch technology adds feature-rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments and unlocks missing network features that are required for demanding, high-throughput workflows. cloudSwXtch solves these technical issues without requiring code changes and offers a simple path to create reliable networks in the cloud. swXtch.io is a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc. Learn more at www.swxtch.io.

About IEX Group, Inc

IEX Group, Inc ("IEX") builds technology that levels the playing field. We are passionate problem-solvers determined to remove barriers to equal opportunity and sustainable growth. Founded in 2012, IEX launched a new kind of securities exchange in 2016 that combined a transparent business model with innovative design to protect investors and enhance market integrity. Today, we're applying our experience and game-changing technology to advance competitive markets and help scalable, sustainable, and innovative businesses thrive in other industries. Through our Exchange, Digital Assets and Technology groups, IEX provides high-performance infrastructure that helps people access financial markets and seize new opportunities for growth. Learn more about IEX at iex.io.

