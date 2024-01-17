swXtch.io LLC's cloudSwXtch Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

cloudSwXtch is a virtual overlay network that adds feature rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments at the simple touch of a button with no code changes to existing applications.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- swXtch.io LLC, a leading provider of multicasting software and a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced cloudSwXtch is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

cloudSwXtch on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace enables advanced features not previously available on cloud networks. With cloudSwXtch, customers can extend existing broadcast networks to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for all media workloads, from production to distribution, achieving performance parity with on-premises workflow environments. Several available features include multicast in hybrid cloud and cloud environments as well as, broadcast, dynamic ground-to-cloud bridging, network path redundancy and more. Oracle customers can now leverage Oracle Universal Credits to purchase cloudSwXtch and accelerate migration of enterprise workloads to the cloud.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

"We are excited to join the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to better serve the needs of their customers and the thousands of global enterprises that need to leverage their cloud services," said Brent Yates, CEO of swXtch.io. "Companies increasingly need to scale without limitation and operate in environments that are fast, flexible, and cost-effective. cloudSwXtch revolutionizes cloud networking by providing customized, dynamic networks that can adjust in real-time to fit each customer's unique needs. This level of flexibility and agility enables companies to optimize their IT infrastructure, lower costs, and improve business performance. With this latest marketplace listing anyone can now bring their bare metal network to their preferred cloud-services provider."

John Hayes, Strategic Key Accounts Leader at Oracle, commented on the news, "At Oracle we are committed to providing cutting-edge services customers need to build innovative cloud applications. The addition of cloudSwXtch to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace unlocks new possibilities for companies looking to accelerate migration of high-performance workflows to the cloud. cloudSwXtch is in line with the spirit of innovation fostered at Oracle and we look forward to advancing our collaboration with swXtch.io."

swXtch.io is a wholly owned subsidiaries of IEX Group, Inc, which builds technology that levels the playing field to advance competitive markets and helps innovative businesses thrive. swXtch.io operates separately and distinctly from IEX Exchange (Investors' Exchange LLC).

About swXtch.io

swXtch.io brings advanced capabilities to traditional cloud networking environments that have the potential to revolutionize cloud networking through its innovative multicasting solution. The groundbreaking cloudSwXtch technology adds feature-rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments and unlocks missing network features that are required for demanding, high-throughput workflows. cloudSwXtch solves these technical issues without requiring code changes and offers a simple path to create reliable networks in the cloud. swXtch.io is a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc. Learn more at www.swxtch.io.

About IEX Group, Inc

IEX Group, Inc ("IEX") builds technology that levels the playing field. We are passionate problem-solvers determined to remove barriers to equal opportunity and sustainable growth. Founded in 2012, IEX launched a new kind of securities exchange in 2016 that combined a transparent business model with innovative design to protect investors and enhance market integrity. Today, we're applying our experience and game-changing technology to advance competitive markets and help scalable, sustainable, and innovative businesses thrive in other industries. Through our Exchange, Digital Assets and Technology groups, IEX provides high-performance infrastructure that helps people access financial markets and seize new opportunities for growth. Learn more about IEX at iex.io.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

