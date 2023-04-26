swXtch.io Nabs Two Prestigious Broadcast Industry Awards at NAB 2023 Show

Cloud innovator takes home IABM BaM Award and TV Tech Best of Show Award

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- swXtch.io, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IEX Group Inc., has been recognized with two major industry awards at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The company was awarded The International Trade Association for the Broadcast & Media Industry (IABM) BaM© Award in the "Connect" category, and the TV Tech Best of Show Award in the "Technology" category for its revolutionary new product, cloudSwXtch.

The IABM BaM Awards recognize outstanding technological innovations in the broadcast and media industry, with a focus on products that bring real business benefits to the market. swXtch.io was honored in the "Connect" category for its powerful and intuitive network technology which enables media IP flows such as 2110 and 2022-7, as well as multicast, to work in all major cloud environments and hybrid setups.

The TV Tech Best of Show Award recognizes the most innovative and groundbreaking products showcased at the event. A panel of industry experts judged the competition, evaluating the products based on their uniqueness, reliability, functionality, and overall value. With this award, swXtch.io joins an elite group of companies that have demonstrated excellence in innovation, creativity, and technological advancement in the broadcast and media industry.

"We are thrilled to receive two prestigious industry awards recognizing our innovative technology for broadcasters at the 2023 NAB Show," said Brent Yates, CEO of swXtch.io. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and to the power of our innovative cloudSwXtch product. We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the broadcast and media industry, and we look forward to continuing to drive the transition to enterprise broadcast workflows in the cloud."

cloudSwXtch, the product that earned these awards, is a virtual overlay network that adds feature rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments with no code changes to existing applications. cloudSwXtch enables advanced features previously unavailable in the cloud including Precision Time Protocol (PTP) timing, multicast feeds, high availability architectures, and dynamic ground-to-cloud bridging, enabling companies to scale with minimal network latency.

cloudSwXtch is available through all major cloud service providers, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud. The Company plans to add support for additional cloud platforms later this year, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

IEX Cloud Services LLC and swXtch.io LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of IEX Group, Inc, which builds technology that levels the playing field to advance competitive markets and helps innovative businesses thrive. swXtch.io operates separately and distinctly from its IEX Exchange (Investors' Exchange LLC).

Please visit www.swxtch.io for more information.

About swXtch.io

swXtch.io brings advanced capabilities to traditional cloud networking environments that have the potential to revolutionize cloud networking through its innovative multicasting solution. The groundbreaking cloudSwXtch technology adds feature-rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments and unlocks missing network features that are required for demanding, high-throughput workflows. cloudSwXtch solves these technical issues without requiring code changes and offers a simple path to create reliable networks in the cloud.

About IEX Group, Inc

IEX Group, Inc ("IEX") builds technology that levels the playing field. We are passionate problem-solvers determined to remove barriers to equal opportunity and sustainable growth. Founded in 2012, IEX launched a new kind of securities exchange in 2016 that combined a transparent business model with innovative design to protect investors and enhance market integrity. Today, we're applying our experience and game-changing technology to advance competitive markets and help scalable, sustainable, and innovative businesses thrive in other industries. Through our Exchange, Digital Assets and Technology groups, IEX provides high-performance infrastructure that helps people access financial markets and seize new opportunities for growth. Learn more about IEX at iex.io.

