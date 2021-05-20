Swydo Founder Buys Back Digital Marketing Platform From DialogTech

Former Google Benelux Country Director Marc Duijndam Joins As Co-Owner, Helps Initiate Renewed Focus On Growth And Innovation

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swydo, a global leader for digital marketing dashboards, reports and visualizations announced today the buyback of the company from DialogTech, based in Chicago, Illinois, US.

A unique opportunity arose for Swydo co-founder and managing director Jeroen Maljers to reacquire the business sold three years earlier. The vision behind the acquisition is to further grow the company while maintaining continuity in terms of product offering, customer relationships and company culture. Jeroen will be joined by new co-owner Marc Duijndam, former Managing Director of Google Benelux, in the daily management of the firm.

Swydo was launched as a standalone reporting platform in 2011, quickly attracting business from digital agencies, brands and franchisors throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific region.

"We are very excited to fully focus on developing our platform, expanding our partnerships, leveraging our team's skills and growing the business," said Maljers. "Marc's extensive experience strengthens our management team and will help Swydo expand the business and achieve new growth and innovation goals."

Swydo's pre-built integrations makes retrieving data easy from third party sources like Google Ads, Facebook, LinkedIn Ads, Google Analytics, and Twitter.

"Swydo has ambitious plans to drive growth and support for our customers," said Duijndam. "Our goal is to provide a marketing hub to centralize and manage reports and dashboards for martech channels, helping our customers to make smarter data-driven business decisions every day."

About Swydo

Focused on business technology that helps digital marketers, Swydo's global reporting and monitoring platform retrieves data from multiple sources and creates professional, customizable marketing reports and dashboards. Known for its ease of use, reliability and affordability, the Netherlands based company has thousands of customers in over 80 countries around the globe. More information at swydo.com .



