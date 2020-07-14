Swyfft collaborates with the innovative technology of Bees360 to process wind and hail claims using drones and AI

"Swyfft uses data from distinctive sources to provide an accurate insurance quote in seconds. Customers and agents know us for this fast and friendly experience when purchasing a policy. The Swyfft claims experience should feel the same," said John Langowski, Chief Claims Officer for Swyfft. "The technology-enabled drone inspections allow us to collect the roof and damage data in significantly less time than traditional methods and provides us a more objective and consistent analysis regarding the condition of the roof so that we can make a well informed decision on coverage and damages for the customer."

Bees360 has built a drone pilot network that covers 40 states in the US that is trained specifically for property claims and underwriting inspections. The pilots are equipped with Bees360's in-house developed apps, BeesDrone™ and BeesGO™, which allows for an autonomous drone flight to capture roof images along with quick and user-friendly capturing of the ground level elevation and interior photos using mobile devices. Once the images are uploaded to the cloud through the apps, they are partitioned, categorized, feature extracted and reassembled in the Bees Deep Neural Network (BDNN) which creates an AI generated damage assessment report. Bees360 then has its team of licensed desk adjusters review the damage assessment and complete the claims package to be returned to Swyfft for final review, which includes the estimate and narrative. Bees360 has also built an API integration with some of the industry's top estimating platforms creating a seamless workflow between Swyfft and Bees360.

"Working with an innovative company like Swyfft, who utilizes high tech solutions for all aspects of their business, has proven to be a great relationship and I believe we are creating the benchmark for what the future of claim management looks like for wind & hail claims. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when it's more important now than ever before to provide solutions that work while minimizing any direct physical contact with the policy holder," said Barry Beavers, VP of Business Development at Bees360.

Bees360's technology driven workflow and business model empower Swyfft to generate unbiased inspection reports, increase its efficiency and accuracy. It also better prepares Swyfft for staging and responding to CAT events, like hurricanes, with a large drone pilot network while providing Swyfft policy holders with an enhanced customer experience throughout the claims process.

About Swyfft

Swyfft uses patented analytical methods and unique data sources to more accurately assess the risks to homes and commercial property. In most cases, this enables Swyfft to provide a premium quote and policy in a few seconds using just the property address. By employing unique data to provide a better user experience, Swyfft is able to attract a large volume of customers. By utilizing a more foolproof underwriting process, the company is able to underwrite and price properly so it remains in the black. Meanwhile, homeowners, property owners and agents benefit from fast online quoting and potentially lower premiums, making it easier than ever to shop for a policy that's in their best interests.

About Bees360

Bees360 is a leading innovator of deep learning and computer vision technology whose focus is bringing AI and drone solutions to property claims and underwriting inspections. Its mission is to equip the insurance industry with AI & machine learning that automates, collects and analyzes data for property claims & underwriting. Bees360 has formed the largest drone pilot network specialized for property inspections in the United States. They are creating the future through automated & intelligent drone flights, AI-powered damage assessment and a completely new and effective business model.

