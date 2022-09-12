SwyftOps Hops into the Top Five!...

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Benchmarking Report from Home Care Pulse (HCP) reveals that SwyftOps has, in 2 short years, leapt over dozens of competitors to the #5 spot among "scheduling softwares used by home care providers." Said COO Chris Trempe, "Franchisors and independent operators alike have responded well to our disruptive and fair pricing, and they appreciate our accessibility and all-the-time support." Contrasting favorably with most other options, SwyftOps training is generally live and one-on-one.

SwyftOps Hops to the Top 5! Training, surveys, and reputation management tools to improve and grow pre-and post-acute care organizations.

System architect and CTO Plamen Ratchev added, "This is an expected validation for us. The system is flush with features and security for virtually any agency need. And as the industry matures and new needs arise, we are nimble and quick to adapt." The system has unparalleled reliability with uptime in excess of 99.999%, and clearinghouse relationships for EVV-compliant billing.

CEO Bruce Berglind mentioned, "We're just getting started! Although we are a mature service, there are more exciting enhancement partnerships on the roadmap, including new franchise relationships which will be revealed in upcoming announcements." SwyftOps already boasts comprehensive integrations. Some of those are multiple payroll processors, Tapcheck (on-demand pay), CareerPlug (recruiting), DrugBank (med database and contraindicator at no additional cost), and Verify Comply (free OIG checks), and many more.

HCP leads the home-based care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers providers in home care, home health, and hospice to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com.

SwyftOps (www.SwyftOps.com) was founded in 2019 in Wichita, Kansas by homecare veterans with 65+ years' experience. Via its software solutions, agencies large and small are empowered to streamline processes, manage data dynamically, and make enhance operations. A homecare operating system is an essential and central element of any significant agency – like a cash register in a retail setting… but so much more. SwyftOps is an EVV-compliant timekeeping and privacy-assured communication tool. It's an FLSA-compliant gross payroll calculator, and an invoice generator for both simple and complex billing scenarios. It's a mini-CRM for early business development. It's both the origin of and destination for assessments and care plans, for care notes, and a permanent document archive.

Contact: Chris Trempe

855-55-Swyft (855-558-9937)

[email protected]

SOURCE SwyftOps