Swytch and MobileBridge Partner to Drive Clean Energy Generation Globally

The partnership taps the MobileBridge Momentum platform that enhances the relationship between Swytch and the users of its innovative blockchain-based solution that tracks and verifies the impact of sustainability efforts and actions on the worldwide level of CO2 emissions. MobileBridge's Momentum enables Swytch to better manage feedback, incentives and rewards in order to strengthen loyalty and confidence as well as assist in overall ecosystem development.

Advances in technology have prompted marketing innovation and placed a focus on consumer experience and feedback. Momentum's loyalty-driven marketing platform allows Swytch to reward customers in exchange for their attention, business, brand advocacy and feedback, while giving the consumer full control over their personal data and a real monetary value for the support they've provided to the Swytch community.

Swytch leverages smart meter and blockchain technology to reward the companies and people who reduce carbon emissions the most. At the core of the Swytch solution is an open-source "Oracle" that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to determine how much carbon is being displaced and therefor how many Swytch tokens to award. As a result, producers of renewable energy create Swytch tokens by generating solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy.

"The goal of this partnership is to provide a catalyst for cities of all sizes and locations to produce and use sustainable energy," said Evan Caron, co-founder and managing director of Swytch. "By enabling the necessary economic incentives, we aim to accelerate the transition to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological spheres and disrupting almost every industry in every country."

About MobileBridge's Momentum

MobileBridge's Momentum platform is the first cryptocurrency-based, loyalty-driven marketing platform. MobileBridge has collaborated with brands such as Burger King, Volkswagen, Dansk, and Pirelli. MobileBridge's Momentum platform offers brands the opportunity to launch their own branded cryptocurrency - an innovative, more efficient way of enhancing brand-customer relationships.

About Swytch

Austin-based Swytch is a blockchain platform that tracks, verifies and rewards those reducing the global carbon footprint. An Open "Oracle" at the heart of the system acts as a distributed authority, awarding Swytch tokens to people, companies and organizations that make a meaningful and measurable difference in reducing emissions. For more information, visit Swytch.io or follow Swytch on Telegram, Medium and Twitter.

