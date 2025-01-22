SX WORKS PARTNERS WITH FENDER PLAY® AS NEW ADMINISTRATION PROVIDER

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SX Works Global Publisher Services, a SoundExchange company, has signed a new deal to support Fender Play, the complete online learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele, with its global licensing and administration needs.

This partnership will support Fender Play's administrative and licensing efforts, ensuring Music Publishers, Collective Management Organization (CMO)'s, Performing Rights Organizations (PRO)'s and their respective music publishers and songwriters receive accurate compensation for the use of their works. Harnessing SX Works' integrated musical works and sound recording databases will streamline operations for Fender Play's global operation.

"Fender Play chose to move its administration to SX Works based on their forward thinking and extensive experience in publishing administration. Layer in their leading-edge technical capabilities and systems that are supported by SoundExchange, we know that we've found a partner who can ensure timely and proper payments to our valued music partners" said Aarash Darroodi, Fender General Counsel and EVP.

SX Works offers a turnkey solution to the complexity of managing large volumes of musical work metadata and the accurate matching of the related usage to ensure timely, systematic invoicing and payment. SX Works delivers superior results based on its repository of authoritative musical work and sound recording data, along with effective, industry-recognized matching and linking processes. This results in maximum value for Fender Play and ensures that music rightsholders receive proper compensation for the use of their works.

"Fender is an iconic brand; we are thrilled Fender Play has selected SX Works Global Publisher Services to support their global administration efforts. This partnership supports our commitment to innovation and excellence in ensuring the interests of creators, publishers, and musical rights owners, whose IP is being used, that fair and accurate compensation is respected" said Paul Shaver, President CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services.

For additional information on Fender Play, Fender products or to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender and @FenderPlay.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®–follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends.

ABOUT SX WORKS GLOBAL PUBLISHER SERVICES

SX Works Global Publisher Services, which originated with SoundExchange's acquisition of the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA), provides administration solutions to enable music publishers and self-published songwriters to manage their repertoire and musical works across the music ecosystem. For more information, please visit sx-works.com.

SOURCE SX Works