SxanPro Launches Industry-Leading Surplus Healthcare Inventory Solution

"SxanPro has positioned itself as a full-service provider, taking healthcare one step closer to becoming a zero-waste industry." Tweet this

JUDI, Just the Unique Device Identifier, uses SxanPro's patented mobile application technology to scan the unique device identifier (UDI) to capture manufacturer information, including expiration date and lot number. JUDI was developed from the company's flagship mobile application and features a similar, user-friendly interface, but provides an expanded entry profile and dashboard analytics. Users can attach photos and documents to each entry and easily sort, filter and search lists in the administration portal.

With the 2013 ruling from the FDA that requires the label of any medical device to include a UDI in full effect, the technology offered by SxanPro is giving healthcare facilities the ability to adopt the UDI into standard processes with ease.

MRKT is a SxanPro hosted online marketplace and is the industry's only dedicated auction and purchasing platform for supply disposables and instrumentation. MRKT evolved from healthcare facilities using the SxanPro mobile app and identifying supply overstock and needing alternative solutions to prevent unused products from expiring on the shelves. This solution supports the mission at SxanPro to reduce landfill waste by selling unused medical supplies and instruments to distributors, hospitals and medical missions worldwide.

"SxanPro will be able to create a bigger space for the monetization of surplus inventory of medical devices because of the JUDI technology. Being able to capture information on supplies for resale faster and more efficiently than any other company in the market puts JUDI and MRKT out in front," says Erik Tivin, chairman of the board at SxanPro.

For more information:

Katie White

www.sxanpro.com

[email protected]

616-856-4109

About SxanPro

SxanPro is a healthcare inventory technology company that offers a complete product line to hospitals that immediately and accurately tracks and manages medical supply and capital asset inventories and helps recover lost dollars from unused and product overstock. Our patented mobile technology and innovative trading platforms provide a digital solution to manual inventory processes that allow hospitals to gain control, reduce waste and recover resources.

SOURCE SxanPro