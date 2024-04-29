SXNY Holdings LLC Acquires Saxony Partners

Yardi consulting and managed services asset purchase

DALLAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SXNY Holdings LLC, is excited to announce the acquisition of Saxony Partners, founded in 2011 by Jeff Wilson as a real estate technology company, expanding to include a Yardi practice in 2017. In recent years, Saxony has dedicated its efforts exclusively to Yardi consulting and managed services, delivering exceptional support to commercial and residential property management clients worldwide. This acquisition began in Q4 2023 and was completed on March 15, 2024.

"This acquisition presents a great opportunity for the company and our team. I'm really excited about the growth potential this unlocks," said Derek Thornhill, CEO.

The acquisition of Saxony Partners aligns with SXNY Holdings LLC's strategy to solely focus on the Yardi consulting and managed services business to promote future growth. Through this acquisition, the company is committed to driving expansion, elevating customer satisfaction, and upholding the company's outstanding reputation. Using innovative technologies, cultivation of talent, and establishing strong partnerships, the goal is to position Saxony Partners as an industry leader.

"Saxony's core mission stays the same. We are in a service industry where client relationships and results matter. We are committed to investing in expanding our capabilities and growing both sides of our business," stated Thornhill.

About Saxony Partners

Saxony Partners is a leading Yardi consulting firm combining real estate industry knowledge and technology expertise. We answer industry challenges through our Yardi Consulting and Managed Services to provide clients in various real estate markets with solutions tailored to their unique business practices. Through our support, clients are empowered to exceed their business goals while saving themselves time and resources.

SOURCE Saxony Partners