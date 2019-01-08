SXSW Announces 2019 Winners of 11th Annual Pitch Event

AUSTIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals announced the winners of the 11th annual SXSW Pitch ® event (formerly Accelerator), which took place March 9-10 during the Entrepreneurship & Startup Track at the Downtown Hilton Austin. In addition to a winner chosen from each of the 10 categories, one finalist also took home the overall "Best In Show" distinction.

The category winners of the 2019 SXSW Pitch event are:

Artificial Intelligence: Derq

Augmented and Virtual Reality: Healium by StoryUP

Blockchain: Nebula Genomics

Enterprise and Smart Data: Geospiza

Entertainment and Content: Tankee

Health and Wearables: Pathware

Hyper-Connected Communities: UbiQD

Social and Culture: Supportiv

Sports and Performance: Miro

Transportation & Delivery: ENSO Tyres

SXSW Pitch 2019 also crowned its "Best In Show" winner, Nebula Genomics . Special awards were also presented for "Best Bootstrap" ( TwentyTables ) and "Best Speed Pitch" ( Xplosion Tech ).

Each of the 10 winners received $4,000, two badges for next year's SXSW conference, a trophy, and most importantly, exceptional exposure to SXSW attendees and potential investors who are looking for the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation.

"In its 11th year, our Pitch event continues to showcase the best technology from around the world, proving our dedication to highlighting today's most forward-thinking innovators," said SXSW Pitch event Producer, Chris Valentine. "We're thrilled to offer recognition to each of this year's winners as they continue their journey toward evoking change within our ever-evolving society."

This year's SXSW Pitch event featured innovative startups from around the globe presenting game-changing products in front of a live audience and panels of expert judges, which included entrepreneurs, investor, and industry influencers.

Strong trends showcased at this year's event included game-changing AV/VR, blockchain and AI technology designed to enact change in industries like healthcare, sports and entertainment. The competition also drew a number of global companies, with over 30 percent representing countries outside the U.S., including the UAE, U.K., Singapore, Mexico, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Japan, Cyprus, Sweden and Slovenia.

