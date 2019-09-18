SXSW EDU® 2020 Announced Exciting Array Of Keynote And Featured Speakers For 10th Anniversary Of Conference And Festival

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SXSW EDU announced today the first round of high caliber keynote and featured speakers for the conference and festival taking place March 9-12, 2020. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, SXSW EDU is bringing together speakers and participants from across the globe who bring diverse perspectives and share a unified passion for teaching and learning.

Bringing incredible talent and expertise to the keynote stage in March are world-renowned and award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Jennifer Eberhardt, Professor of Psychology at Stanford and author of Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice that Shapes What We See, Think, and Do.

In this first round of featured speakers, the program brings together themes of diversity, higher education, the power of voice and advocacy around issues, such as sex and sexual violence, and the importance of prison education to set inmates up for success. These incredible topics will be addressed by Lieutenant General Jay Silveria, Superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy; Laurie Halse Anderson, The New York Times bestselling author of SHOUT, Speak, and Chains; Dan Rosensweig, Chairman and CEO of Chegg, in conversation with Paul LeBlanc, President of Southern New Hampshire University; award-winning co-authors Michael Horn and Bob Moesta. In addition, Arti Finn, Chief Business Development Officer at American Prison Data Systems; Chris Wilson, author of The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose; and Elizabeth Glazer, Director of New York City Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice, will participate in a panel moderated by award-winning journalist, Erica Green of The New York Times.

"SXSW EDU is so proud of the powerful voices that we are bringing together across every facet of the conference and festival in March," said Greg Rosenbaum, Head of SXSW EDU. "Kicking off our announcements with two incredible speakers in Yo-Yo and Jennifer, embodies the intersection of education and culture, art and science that supports education at its most expansive. Our rich speaker lineup for our featured stage this year showcases the powerful dialogues happening across education and a deep desire to question the status quo—from student agency to higher education and the prison to workforce pipeline. This year proves to be one of our most dynamic and engaging yet and that is thanks to the community and the work happening inside and outside the classroom."

View the full list of announced SXSW EDU 2020 speakers and their bios.

About SXSW EDU

Now in its 10th year, the SXSW EDU® Conference & Festival cultivates and empowers a community of engaged stakeholders to advance teaching and learning. The annual four-day event affords registrants open access to engaging sessions, immersive workshops, interactive learning experiences, film screenings, early-stage startups, business opportunities, and networking. SXSW EDU is a component of the South by Southwest® family of conferences and festivals that has grown from 800 to over 8,000 registrants in the last decade. Join the passionate and innovative community at SXSW EDU, March 9-12, 2020 in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit sxswedu.com.

