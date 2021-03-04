SXSW EDU® Announces Full Keynote Lineup For The 2021 Online Event

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SXSW EDU is releasing its full lineup of Keynote speakers for the upcoming online event, which begins next Tuesday, March 9 and runs through Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Keynotes will begin every day at 9:30am Central on the conference and festival's virtual platform - online.sxswedu.com.

A foundational part of the conference, Keynote sessions kick off each day of SXSW EDU programming and bring together powerful voices to highlight and address a topic that impacts the entire education community. As previously announced, the online event begins on Tuesday, March 9 at 9:30am CT with Ms. Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry exploring the impact of childhood trauma on who we become, the decisions we make, and how healing must start with one question 'what happened to you?' This session is tied to a new co-authored book of the same name.

"It has never been more clear that what is happening in education is a reflection of everything that is going on in the community," said Greg Rosenbaum, head of SXSW EDU. "From trauma and empathy to equity and inclusion, the issues are resonant and relevant to each and every one of us. We are honored to celebrate these pioneers of change as they take the virtual stage next week at our online event."

Newly announced, Wednesday's Keynote conversation features two incredible voices, Kimberly Bryant, founder and CEO of Black Girls CODE and Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, for their discussion titled "Kimberly Bryant & Reshma Saujani in Conversation." As the world becomes more and more technologically advanced and connected, the gender gap in computing and programming has become a glaring issue, especially in underrepresented groups. Join Kimberly Bryant and Reshma Saujani as they discuss their powerful work in closing the gender gap in tech through empowerment, community, equity, and inclusion.

The conference and festival will close with a poignant discussion titled, "Empathy in Equity: Author and Educator" with author Nic Stone and Brittany Hogan, Director of Educational Equity and Diversity at Rockwood School District. They will discuss their love of literature, empathy, and equity and how these topics play a role in classrooms and schools. Both women give their individual and collective thoughts and ideas about how diverse literature can change the hearts and minds of students. How great books allow all people to see themselves and others. Both give tips and suggestions on how to embed these books into all curricula.

For more information on SXSW EDU Online, please visit the SXSW EDU website .

