SXSW EDU® Announces Powerful New Keynote And Featured Speakers For The 2020 Conference & Festival

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 10th Year, SXSW EDU announces today an array of powerful and diverse voices for its Conference & Festival, March 9-12, 2020. These Keynote and Featured speakers will address some of the most pressing issues of our time from grassroots school movements to teacher leadership and conquering adversity. In addition, SXSW EDU will showcase the true rockstars of education, a cohort of National Teachers of the Year from the past decade who continue to create an impact in classrooms nationwide.

SXSW EDU welcomes to the keynote stage a powerful and recognized leader in education, creativity, and innovation, Sir Ken Robinson, whose TED Talk remains the #1 most watched in history. He will be joined by author, film producer, and venture capitalist Ted Dintersmith, and together they will address their new model for education in Revolutionizing Education from the Ground Up. They will be joined by other soon-to-be-announced speakers.

"It is a true honor to have some of the most well-respected leaders in pedagogy, equity, and research at SXSW EDU," said Greg Rosenbaum, Head of SXSW EDU. "One of our most important values is diversity and the addition of these unique perspectives on the program speaks to the power of convergence in learning, both inside and outside of the classroom."

Aligned to the bold and powerful topics throughout SXSW EDU's schedule, new featured speakers span literature, venture capital, higher education, and the classroom. Venture capitalist Arlan Hamilton will be in dialogue with Associate Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School Laura Huang. In their session, they bring deep perspectives on topics of adversity, identity, and equity, many of these topics in Laura's forthcoming book, Edge: Turning Adversity into Advantage.

New York Times bestselling author, Jason Reynolds will discuss equity and racism as seen through the lens of his forthcoming book, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi.

As part of SXSW EDU's focus on higher education, The Hechinger Report's editor in chief Liz Willen will host a conversation with Paul Tough, author and frequent contributor on issues of education, parenting, equity, and student success. Paul will share what he uncovered in his latest book, The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us.

Every year, the Council of Chief State School Officers recognizes an expert teacher as its prestigious National Teacher of the Year. In March 2020, SXSW EDU will celebrate A Decade of National Teachers of the Year with five of the past 10 honorees, including the 2019 Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson. He will be joined by Sydney Chaffee (2017), Shanna Peeples (2015), Jeff Charbonneau (2013) and Sarah Brown Wessling (2010).

