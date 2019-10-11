SXU Secures $3 Million U.S. Department of Education Title V Grant

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Xavier University (SXU) was awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education under its Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Title V Program to increase retention and graduation rates.

The Comprehensive, Aligned Supports for Attainment (CASA) initiative outlined in SXU's successful proposal (#P031S190311) will enhance student outcomes through an institution-wide approach, featuring:

A revamped Student Success Academy for incoming first-year students;

The hiring of additional tutors and writing specialists for SXU's Learning Center;

The establishment of a sophomore engagement and service learning program;

The creation of a personal and career development program, with courses spanning all four academic years; and

A robust financial literacy and personal finance program focused on establishing financial health and reducing the amount of time needed to pay student loans.

SXU's HSI Steering Committee, chaired by Provost James MacLaren, led the development of the proposal through a yearlong process of heavy research, community forums and constant communication. The application was prepared by SXU's University Advancement team led by Associate Vice President Erin Mueller.

"Identified gaps in student achievement will be reduced through this grant, aligning the needs of our students with crucial support for success," said SXU President Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D. "This innovative project connects the dots for SXU's many powerful yet distinct student support programs and bolsters our ability to deliver demonstrable results. I am incredibly proud of our remarkable University Advancement team, Academic Affairs leadership and the capable members of the HSI Steering Committee for completing this strong and successful proposal."

The five-year project will be implemented by a cross-functional team of faculty and staff. As part of the grant, two smartphone applications focused on financial literacy and student loan management will be made available to all SXU students.

"The CASA program symbolizes SXU's Mercy mission inspired by its founders, the Sisters of Mercy, whose clear directive is to create a more just and equitable world," stated Patricia Morris, Ph.D., chair of the SXU Board of Trustees. "The Board is pleased to see the hard work of the SXU community come to fruition through this incredible award."

SXU Chicago Campus: 3700 W. 103rd Street, Chicago, Ill. 60655

Founded in 1846 by the Sisters of Mercy, Saint Xavier University is a private, Catholic, four-year, coeducational institution

