SXU Welcomes Largest Freshman Class in Its History

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Xavier University (SXU) has achieved an enrollment milestone in welcoming its largest freshman class in the institution's history, despite challenges posed by COVID-19. 2020 follows 2018 and 2019, the previous two greatest enrollment years, culminating in the three largest classes on record.

"Saint Xavier University is excited to enroll our largest freshman class in our history. New students and families continue to be attracted by our quality academic programs, generous financial assistance, high-impact learning experiences and a dedicated community committed to service excellence. Faculty, staff and University leadership have worked long and hard to prepare for the fall semester and support our students and families on their educational journeys," said Brian Hotzfield, assistant vice president for Enrollment Management, Student Development and Student Success.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit at a point when many families were visiting colleges to make their final decisions. The Admission team identified ways to convey the college visit experience in a virtual setting through Zoom, recorded presentations and video tours. The marketing team created a greater sense of student life on social media with Instagram stickers, infographics and interactive posts.

"Since 2016, we've applied new student-centric marketing strategies, adding more leading-edge digital marketing and engaging online tools into our marketing mix to share the benefits of Saint Xavier with students and influencers, including our award-winning 'Calling All Doers' campaign, which supports our brand promise of educating students for competence, character and career success," said Deborah Rapacz, associate vice president of Marketing and Communications.

Hotzfield knows that students look for criteria like program availability, student experience, class size, diversity, affordability, professional relationships, opportunities for growth, and mission and values.

"Saint Xavier is consistently ranked among U.S. News & World Report's Best Value regional universities in the Midwest because of our combination of a transformational educational experience at an affordable cost – according to College Navigator, we are the most affordable Catholic college in Illinois," said Hotzfield. "We invest in the success of our students through generous financial assistance, which all incoming freshmen receive."

Incoming freshmen can also look forward to relevant programs that prepare them for the workplace, opportunities to work with faculty on projects, and an expansion of academic and co-curricular support as part of the two largest federal grants in the history of Saint Xavier, which support supplemental instruction, integrated college-to-career advising and more.

"The history, Mercy heritage, mission and values of the University create a space where students can learn, grow, develop the best in themselves and contribute to bettering their communities," said President Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D. "Our core mission is to deliver a high-quality, exceptional experience that is affordable and focused on student success at SXU and beyond."

SXU News

SXU Chicago Campus: 3700 W. 103rd Street, Chicago, Ill. 60655 – (773) 298-3000

Founded in 1846 by the Sisters of Mercy, Saint Xavier University is a private, Catholic, four-year, coeducational institution that provides a transformative educational experience to more than 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students who are prepared to become compassionate leaders in their field of study and their communities. As a mission-driven, student-centered institution, Saint Xavier educates for competence, character and career success, with program offerings through our College of Arts and Sciences, Graham School of Management and School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Recognizing Saint Xavier's excellence in education, U.S. News & World Report has ranked SXU consistently among the best colleges in the Midwest.

