Syantra and Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation launch first-of-its-kind partnership

Groundbreaking lab and pioneering nonprofit join forces to further early detection of breast cancer and increase access to care

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Syantra, Inc., a biotechnology company revolutionizing cancer detection, and Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF), a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention/cure of breast cancer, and quality care for all women, have formed a new partnership dedicated to innovative technology and increased access to detection and treatment.

This partnership is built on the shared goals of each organization, such as new tools for early detection, more effective treatment, and greater access to care for women of all ages and backgrounds. It includes targeted funding, legislative advocacy, and extensive in-kind contributions from ABCF leaders and advocates.

Working together, Syantra and ABCF also aim to increase awareness and action on screening and treatment options for women with dense breast tissue (a condition impacting over 43% of women 40 or older, according to a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute). An additional priority is reaching populations that are underserved or unable to get more traditional care, such as mammograms, due to economic or logistical factors.

"While Syantra has had tremendous support from both the scientific and financial communities, ABCF is the first advocacy group to team up with us, making this partnership the first of its kind," said Syantra CEO Rob Lozuk. "With its international network of key opinion leaders, clinicians, scientists and patient advocacy experts, we could not imagine a better, stronger, more aligned partner than ABCF."

The partnership will also expand an existing clinical study leveraging Syantra technology being done at the Mays Cancer Center at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, which is additionally supported by an Alberta Innovates award secured by Syantra in January, 2025. Collectively, the ABCF partnership will increase the amount and diversity of data collected in the study, promote clinical implementation of Onco-ID Breast, and facilitate paths for reimbursement through early adopters and large insurers.

"A foundational element in our mission of ending breast cancer is 'depth and breadth,'" said Jerry Worden, Board Member, ABCF. "Not only do we aim to increase access to more testing for more women in more age groups and locations, but we also want to increase the efficacy of that testing and treatment. Syantra, with its Onco-ID Breast test, should enable healthcare providers to detect small tumors and promote earlier detection of breast cancers that are often missed in mammograms."

Syantra's patent-pending platform Onco-ID leverages signals sent by the body's immune system. It detects the presence of an active cancer signature by quantifying the expression of a unique combination of genes through a custom and multiplexed qPCR process. Data is then analyzed with proprietary software that includes machine learning-derived algorithms.

"We're confident this partnership will be the first of many as Syantra's tests and technology move forward," said Lozuk. "We have long been focused on the science and clinical testing, but ABCF is adding a new dimension to our efforts as they understand and know how to execute the 'who, what, where, and when' of advocacy. And it is specifically these kinds of advocacy efforts that will help us take our tests from the lab to the legislature, and then on to the providers and patients who will ultimately, clinically, and crucially benefit."

About Syantra

Founded by a Calgary-based team of innovators in biomedical engineering and medicine and supported by world-leading clinicians, Syantra Inc. is a privately held, precision biotechnology company pioneering a platform to change the way cancer is detected and managed. For more information, visit https://www.syantra.com .

About ABCF

Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)3, nonprofit volunteer organization located in San Antonio, TX, established in 1993 by three breast cancer survivors determined to take personal action in the fight against the disease. ABCF, along with other agencies, collaborates to bring outreach programs to the community: educational seminars, health fairs and free health screenings for the uninsured and underinsured. For more information, visit https://www.alamobreastcancer.org/ .

