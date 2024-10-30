Syantra completes patent filing for "new paradigm" in early cancer detection

The patent application addresses a pioneering method for detecting cancer signals in blood and includes associated methods of intervention.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Syantra, Inc., a privately held, precision biotechnology company, announced it has filed an international patent application for its pioneering platform for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. The application also extends to methodology for the development of treatments and other methods of intervention.

"After years of research, clinical testing, and dedication to our mission of changing how cancer is both detected and treated, I am delighted to announce that an important patent application covering the Syantra technology platform has been filed," said CEO Rob Lozuk.

"Syantra is now taking steps toward broad commercialization of this platform and promoting the global availability of what we believe to be a new paradigm in the fight against cancer. Where today's liquid biopsies focus on analyzing cell-free DNA circulating in the blood stream — essentially looking for pieces of cancer after it has established a foothold in the body — the Syantra platform focuses on signals from the body itself, which can enable far earlier detection," said Lozuk.

The filing relates to the identification and use of target cells in the blood that have gene expression profiles associated with diseases such as breast cancer. It also describes how to use these profiles to create a new kind of integrated molecular test that employs machine learning for identifying the presence of cancer, including at early stages. The Syantra DX Breast Cancer Test is the first application of the platform, and it achieves high sensitivity from a 2.5 mL whole blood sample.

"The methodology our patent application addresses has been designed to not only enable early detection [of cancer], but to also help discover new therapeutic routes and leads for drug discovery," said Bob Shepherd, COO and a founder of Syantra. "Taken together, the filing captures a complete cycle for identifying disease such as cancer early, providing a means to intervene with new drugs, and monitoring treatment effectiveness."

"We believe the work Syantra has done over the last decade — the work to be patent-protected — fills several important gaps in current diagnostic and therapeutic practice and provides a robust technology platform for further innovation," said Lozuk. "With this critical step complete, and with new funding and board members, Syantra continues to hit key milestones on our path to commercialization in 2025."

About Syantra

Founded by a Calgary-based team of innovators in biomedical engineering and medicine and supported by world-leading clinicians, Syantra Inc. is a privately held, precision biotechnology company pioneering a platform to change the way cancer is detected and treated. Visit https://www.syantra.com/ for more information.

