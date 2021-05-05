Sybersound Announces Worldwide Launch of Party Tyme Karaoke Linear Streaming Channels on ZEASN's WhaleLive Service

Party Tyme is the leading brand name in karaoke, with sales of 18 million CDs. Now available on many digital platforms as well, the Party Tyme Karaoke subscription-based app and linear streaming channels reach hundreds of millions of households and devices. Party Tyme offers the biggest and best-sounding karaoke library on the market, with 18,000+ songs to choose from, in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and other languages. The catalog contains the hottest current hits, as well as the most popular songs of all time from various genres, including Pop, Rock, R&B, Country, Oldies, Standards, Kids songs, and more. Exciting new releases keep users up to date with the latest and greatest hits. Perfect for parties with friends and family, Party Tyme provides music for singers of all ages.

"Party Tyme Karaoke is an internationally known brand with a vast library of tracks representing hit songs from multiple countries," said Stephen Hodge, OTTera Chairman/Co-Founder. "OTTera is proud to have been selected as the technology partner to bring the Party Tyme Karaoke OTT service to Smart TVs, set top boxes and mobile phones. With so many people looking for new sources of entertainment while at home, Party Tyme Karaoke is definitely going to assist in keeping families and friends busy!"

About ZEASN

ZEASN Information Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2011. The company focuses on the intelligent home industry. Through self-developed cloud services and tool products, ZEASN has established the Whale Ecosystem with global developers, content providers, service providers, and top tier manufacturers.

Whale Eco works closely with many of the world's most recognizable brands, including Philips, TCL, Haier, AOC, Sharp, BenQ, Konka, Changhong, NovaTek, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Huawei, DSP Group, and etc. Whale OS is the core product of its Whale Ecosystem. ZEASN takes 'BRING THE WORLD HOME' as its mission, and aims to become the most innovative company in the intelligent home industry. To find out more, please visit: https://www.zeasn.com/

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages 80+ channels with over 300M+ users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including TCL, Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising and transactions.

For more information, please visit https://www.partytymestreaming.com, or contact [email protected] .

