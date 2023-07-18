Sybleu Inc. Describes Competitive Landscape Around Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Small Molecule Drug Discovery

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYBLEU INC. (OTC PINK: SYBE), a biotechnology company focused on therapies for human and animal health, medical devices, and clinical diagnostics, is preparing to begin advancing small molecule drug therapies for animal and human health utilizing recently in-licensed AI/ML technology coupled with co-owned small molecule patents.

Utilizing AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) to screen for highly optimized small molecules targeting specific receptors is a burgeoning field that promises to greatly accelerate drug discovery and development. A recent article in the journal Nature Medicine (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-023-02361-0) describes the current state of the field.

Only six companies are listed as having drugs in clinical trials designed using AI/MI. Very recently one of these companies, Recursion, announced a $50M investment by NVIDIA (https://ir.recursion.com/news-releases/news-release-details/recursion-announces-collaboration-and-50-million-investment). Recursion itself recently spent $87.5M acquiring two AI/ML drug discovery companies (https://ir.recursion.com/news-releases/news-release-details/recursion-enters-agreements-acquire-cyclica-and-valence-bolster).

"We are so pleased that we have an exclusive, world-wide license to this AI/ML generative drug technology," said Dr. Harry Lander, Chief Scientific Officer of Sybleu. "We anticipate it will add significant value to the Company both as a scientific and strategic asset."

"The field is extraordinarily dynamic right now and consolidation is occurring – this is typical when a brand new technology with the potential for changing the status quo is introduced," said Joseph Vaini, CEO of Sybleu. 

About Sybleu Inc.

SYBLEU INC. (OTC PINK: SYBE) is a biotechnology company focused on therapies for human and animal health, medical devices, and clinical diagnostics. Our strategy is to acquire intellectual property and forge strategic partnerships to advance technologies to market. SYBLEU Inc. is currently exploring opportunities in veterinary therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices. Additional information on SYBLEU is available at http://www.sybleu.com

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

