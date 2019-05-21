SyBOSS, Subscription Transformation Platform, is Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesis Systems, a leading provider of subscription monetization services and a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), recently announced that its Subscription Transformation Platform, SyBOSS, has achieved "Integrated with Oracle Cloud" status. The solution is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers.

The SyBOSS platform integrates Oracle Monetization Cloud, Salesforce CRM and industry-specific solutions into a single lead-to-cash-to-care platform. This seamless solution enables Salesforce clients to benefit from Oracle Monetization Cloud's robust subscription monetization capabilities and, likewise, enables Oracle Monetization cloud clients to leverage the capabilities of their existing Salesforce deployment and accelerate time to market. OMC users can now continue to access their preferred platform while benefiting from the additional SFDC service components through SyBOSS.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including those that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack, including platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

"SyBOSS solution is custom built to offer OMC and Salesforce.com as an integrated platform, delivering lead to cash and beyond from a single access point. The versatile platform is pre-integrated with IoT, eCommerce and Licensing business modules to ensure faster deployment of your subscription service. We are excited that SyBOSS received Oracle Communications' Specialization and Solution Awards for 2019," said Ravin Checker, President and CEO, Synthesis Systems. "Synthesis Systems' participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of SyBOSS. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our customers and our partner community," said Carl Dcosta, vice president, Worldwide Alliances and Channels, Oracle Communications. "Synthesis' commitment to innovation with the Oracle Monetization Cloud and track record of quality in subscription monetization help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled monetization solutions ready to meet critical business needs in IoT, digital commerce and technology licensing."

Integrated with Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to integrate with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Service Level Agreement, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services, as well as consistent performance.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

About Synthesis Systems

Synthesis Systems is a complete subscription monetization service provider. We partner with organizations like Oracle throughout all stages of transformation. Our proprietary Synthesis Subscription Monetization Accelerator Kit rapidly monetizes relationships for your business with high predictability and reliability. Having enabled over 75 businesses to participate in the subscription economy so far, we are eager to take on your next project to improve your business prospects. Visit www.synthesis-systems.com for more information. Contact us at info@synthesis-systems.com for a quick demo of SyBOSS.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

