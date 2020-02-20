SyBridge Technologies Announces Name Change of Subsidiary Concours Mold to Concours Technologies

DETROIT and WINDSOR, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies ("SyBridge"), a platform created in 2019 to acquire and integrate tooling and mold companies to build a global technological leader, announced today a rebranding of its subsidiary Concours Mold, Inc. to Concours Technologies Inc. ("Concours").

The name change better aligns Concours with SyBridge's brand identity as a differentiated technological solutions provider to the tooling sector. Crestview Partners has committed $200 million of equity to support SyBridge's growth as a leader spanning across end markets, geographies, and advanced technological capabilities.

"SyBridge Technologies will be a best-in-class global provider of value-added design and production solutions across multiple industries including aerospace, healthcare, industrial and automotive," said Tony Nardone, CEO of SyBridge Technologies who also serves as CEO of Concours Technologies. "We will bring together design, manufacturing, and advanced technologies to transform the tooling industry today to one with smart production solutions enabled by software, data and advanced analytics for the Industry 4.0 environment. We are confident in becoming the leading solutions provider for each one of our industry verticals."

Concours is a leading provider of molds and services primarily used in the production of plastic components in the automotive industry. As a SyBridge subsidiary, Concours' business scope stretches beyond mold design and construction. Building on expertise in current tooling products, Concours aims to provide turn-key production solutions (from concept to manufacturing), rapid prototyping solutions including 3D printing technologies, and data-enabled predictive maintenance services throughout the product lifecycle.

"Concours is focused on becoming an industry leader in technology development and applications," said Andy Aiton, President of Concours Technologies. "More specifically, Concours is developing robust design and engineering capabilities, in-house simulation and automation capabilities, and advanced R&D processes. Rebranding the company to Concours Technologies reflects our new vision and strategic priorities."

About SyBridge Technologies

Established in 2019 by Crestview Partners, SyBridge builds and integrates tooling and mold companies to create a global technological leader that provides value-added design and production solutions across multiple industry verticals. SyBridge is based in Detroit Michigan. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

About Concours Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Concours designs, manufacturers and repairs tools and molds for its customers. Concours is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SyBridge Technologies and is headquartered in Windsor, Ontario with additional manufacturing and services facilities in Alabama and Mexico. The Company's geographic footprint provides a strong presence in North America to serve Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") automotive companies and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. For more information, please visit www.concourstechnologies.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, energy and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

