SyBridge Technologies Launches SyBridge Studio, an Innovative Application, on the PTC Onshape App Store

ITASCA, Ill., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies, a global leader in design and manufacturing solutions, today announced the launch of SyBridge Studio, a state-of-the-art manufacturing insights application, now available on the PTC Onshape® App Store.

This advanced tool integrates a comprehensive suite of design for manufacturability (DFM) features, drawing upon SyBridge's extensive expertise in injection mold tooling and production-grade additive manufacturing. Leveraging state-of-the-art logic and data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms built on a vast database of manufactured parts and tools, the application provides users with unparalleled insights to optimize designs early, assess production tradeoffs, and achieve superior results in cost, speed, and quality.

SyBridge is a portfolio company of Crestview Partners, a leading private equity firm with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments.

SyBridge's new application integrates directly into Onshape, the industry's foremost cloud-native CAD software, providing a powerful extension to the existing toolset available to Onshape users. The app's user-friendly interface and robust features offer a significant enhancement to the design process, enabling engineers to produce high-quality, manufacturable designs efficiently.

Key Features of the SyBridge Studio include:

Automated Design for Manufacturability (DFM) Checks: Quickly understand manufacturing issues and how to mitigate them with 80+ Design for Manufacturability (DFM) checks across manufacturing processes: injection molding, CNC machining, and multiple 3D printing technologies.

Quickly understand manufacturing issues and how to mitigate them with 80+ Design for Manufacturability (DFM) checks across manufacturing processes: injection molding, CNC machining, and multiple 3D printing technologies. Injection Mold Action & Insert Identification: Visualize parting directions and automatically identify various common tooling actions like slides, pins, inserts, lifters, bosses, and strippers.

Visualize parting directions and automatically identify various common tooling actions like slides, pins, inserts, lifters, bosses, and strippers. Part Thickness Analysis: Visualize material distribution with a full-field colored heatmap on your part CAD to easily identify thin, thick, or non-uniform walls that could cause manufacturing quality issues like warpage or sink marks.

In addition to these powerful features, SyBridge is actively developing future enhancements to the application's capabilities with a comprehensive roadmap including cost insights and analysis tools, a material recommendation engine, and the ability to purchase parts directly from Onshape via SyBridge On-Demand.

"Going from an industrial design to physical parts is a time consuming processes, typically requiring multiple iterations between different technical domains. With the launch of SyBride Studio, we are excited to provide designers and engineers with a tool that not only makes this process easier and more efficient, but works directly in their CAD environment," said Byron J. Paul, CEO of SyBridge Technologies. "Our application's integration with Onshape underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate into our customers' existing workflows to help simplify and accelerate the design and manufacturing process."

"We are thrilled to welcome this app to the Onshape App Store," said Jon Hirschtick, Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist of Onshape. "This app provides our users with invaluable tools to get feedback as they are designing, ultimately helping them to achieve their business goals more effectively."

Onshape users can easily access and install the new application directly from the Onshape App Store, enabling them to quickly take advantage of its powerful features. For more information about SyBridge Studio and to download it, please visit the Onshape App Store.

About SyBridge Technologies

SyBridge Technologies is the global leader in technology-enabled design, prototyping and manufacturing solutions for complex, high-precision parts. Its mission is to use technology to simplify and accelerate how parts are designed and manufactured. SyBridge is one of North America's largest injection molding tooling platforms and the largest private on-demand digital manufacturer. Our AI/ML technology platform is supported by an industry-leading team of software engineers, computational geometry experts and data scientists. SyBridge Technologies is backed by Crestview Partners and comprises 15 acquisitions that bring together different products, services, and technologies into a unified technology-enabled platform. SyBridge is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois and operates through 18 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.SyBridge.com.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables industrial and manufacturing companies to digitally transform how they engineer, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 25,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

