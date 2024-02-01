SyBridge Technologies to Participate in MD&M West

SyBridge showcasing seamless support across product lifecycle stages & next-generation technology for tomorrow's innovations at MD&M West

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies, a global leader in design, tooling, and manufacturing, today announced that they will be participating at MD&M West to showcase its unparalleled ability to support every stage of the medical device lifecycle, from concept to product launch. Notably, SyBridge VP of Innovation, Research & Development Dr. Charlie Wood will be introducing the MD&M West keynote panel with a focus on Terrestrial Innovations in Quality Assurance for Space-Age Product.

"We're pleased to join so many extraordinary companies who continue to advance manufacturing excellence. MD&M West is the perfect stage to highlight how SyBridge is not just shaping the present, but propelling the industry towards a more efficient, innovative, and limitless future," says Dr. Charlie Wood, VP of Innovation, Research & Development at SyBridge Technologies.

Since our inception, we have made significant advancements in precision and consistency. SyBridge is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring exceptional precision and consistency across industries like medical devices and pharmaceuticals, from drug delivery components (syringes, inhalers) to diagnostic tools (pipettes, glucose meters) and vital cardiovascular devices (catheters, closure devices).

"From supporting the intricacies of a medical device launch to managing large-scale consumer programs, we deliver a streamlined and seamless product journey through every phase—from initial design to prototyping, precise tooling, and validation," says Byron J. Paul, CEO of SyBridge Technologies.

MD&M West participants can visit SyBridge at booth #3943, where the company will be showcasing how it is pushing the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring exceptional precision, supporting greater manufacturing output, and helping brands reduce their overall costs.

About SyBridge Technologies

SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technology leader that provides value-added design and manufacturing solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is the combination of 15 acquisitions of industry leaders made to combine different products, services, and technologies into a singular technology enabled solution. SyBridge is based in Itasca, Illinois and has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.sybridge.com or find us on social media for the latest updates on our next-generation innovations and industry insights.

