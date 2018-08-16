Sycamore Brewing Launches New Cider Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Brewing is excited to announce the release of a new family of brands with the launch of Wild Blossom Cider. Wild Blossom's line-up includes Rosé and Brut ciders and will be available in both 4-pack 16oz cans and draft. During the spring of 2019, the Wild Blossom Cidery will release seasonal ciders as unique and creative as Sycamore Brewing's beers.

Crafted from Pacific Northwest juice and fermented with Champagne yeast, the ciders are crisp and dry with a refreshing finish. Rosé is crafted with peaches and cranberries for a beautiful pink hue and a delicate sweetness. Brut drinks like Champagne, but with fewer calories, carbs and grams of sugar than most Champagnes. Both ciders are all-natural, sulfite-free, and offer a lighter, lower-alcohol option for wine drinkers.