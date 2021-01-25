Sycamore Partners Announces Plans to Add Fourth Ship to Azamara® Fleet

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Partners, a leading private equity firm, today announced plans for Azamara, the upmarket, boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences, to add a sister ship to the current fleet of Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit. Following a full-ship renovation, the fourth ship is scheduled to sail for its inaugural season in Europe in 2022.

This news follows an announcement earlier this month that Sycamore Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Azamara, presently under the portfolio of Royal Caribbean Group. The deal is expected to close in Q1 of this year.

"The addition of this ship is an important milestone and reflects Sycamore Partners' commitment to supporting Azamara in its next phase of growth," said Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners. "Expanding the fleet will allow Azamara to continue to serve loyal customers, as well as those new to the brand, with more unique Destination Immersion® programming and itineraries."

The additional ship, which will be named at a later date, is comparable in size to Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest, expanding the fleet's overall capacity by 33 percent. With this ship, guests will have the opportunity to visit unique, smaller ports and have a more intimate experience. Together, the four ships will support Azamara's commitment to enrich immersion around the world.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our fleet with a fourth ship, allowing us to visit even more regions of the world and better serve our guests," said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "We look forward to launching even more unique and immersive itineraries and feel this is just the beginning of an exciting growth phase for Azamara."

Prior to launch, the fourth ship will undergo an extensive refurbishment to match its sister ships and Azamara's upmarket position, as well as offer unique onboard elements. These updates will be similar to the renovations introduced most recently on Azamara Pursuit, bringing guests the experience of a boutique hotel at sea.

Information about deployment and itineraries for the newest ship will be available in due course.

About Sycamore Partners

Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York. The firm specializes in consumer, distribution and retail-related investments and partners with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their business. With approximately $10 billion in aggregate committed capital raised since its inception in 2011, Sycamore Partners' investors include leading endowments, financial institutions, family offices, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. For more information on Sycamore Partners, visit www.sycamorepartners.com.

About Azamara

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and the leader in Destination Immersion® experiences, presently with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world, with an additional fourth ship scheduled to join the fleet in 2022. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences for travelers to connect with local cultures allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, beverages, cultural events and more. For more information on Azamara and future sailings, visit www.azamara.com.

