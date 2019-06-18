Sycamore Partners Names Carla Vogel Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Partners ("Sycamore"), a private equity firm based in New York specializing in consumer and retail investments, today announced that Carla Vogel has been named Chief Compliance Officer, with responsibility for overseeing Sycamore's compliance program. She was formerly Global Chief Compliance Officer of EIG Global Energy Partners, a private equity firm based in Washington, DC.

"We welcome Carla to Sycamore Partners and are confident that her considerable compliance and regulatory experience in the private equity sector will enhance our firm and its commitment to further strengthen our compliance program," said Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners. "As with our approach to investing and partnering with management teams to grow and drive their businesses, our objective for compliance is to be best in class."

"I am thrilled to join Sycamore Partners and to work alongside the leadership team to ensure the firm continues to operate with the highest standards, efficiency and integrity," said Ms. Vogel. "In so doing, we can best support our investors and the growth of our portfolio."

At EIG Global Energy Partners, Ms. Vogel played a key role in developing an enterprise-wide compliance program from inception and was responsible for compliance and regulatory oversight and advisory and broker dealer activities conducted across the firm's global footprint. She also partnered with senior management, investment professionals, fund operations and various functional areas to identify and strategically problem solve regulatory and conflict of interest issues at the firm.

Prior to joining EIG Global Energy Partners in 2010, Ms. Vogel was the Head of Policies and Procedures at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. She has more than 25 years of experience representing asset management firms on a wide range of regulatory and compliance matters, and served as Counsel at Clifford Chance LLP, Mayer Brown LLP and Dechert LLP. Ms. Vogel serves on various industry committees and Chairs the Private Equity Fund Adviser Committee of the Investment Advisers Association. She received a B.A., cum laude, from the State University of New York at Albany and a J.D. from Pace University School of Law.

About Sycamore Partners

Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York. The firm specializes in consumer, distribution and retail-related investments and partners with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their business. With approximately $10 billion in aggregate committed capital raised since its inception in 2011, Sycamore Partners' investors include leading endowments, financial institutions, family offices, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. For more information on Sycamore Partners, visit www.sycamorepartners.com.

