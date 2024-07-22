Sycamore School Becomes First EC-8th Grade School in the United States to Install BrainLit's Biocentric Lighting System

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore School is proud to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with BrainLit and Hagerman to install state-of-the-art Biocentric lighting. This initiative marks Sycamore School as the first Early Childhood (EC) through eighth grade institution in the country to adopt this innovative lighting technology, designed to enhance the learning environment and improve the well-being of students and staff.

This installation is part of a broader initiative by the BrainLit and Hagerman partnership to bring Biocentric lighting to a wide variety of Hagerman’s projects, including educational institutions, corporate offices, and healthcare facilities, creating environments that support both learning and overall well-being.

The installation, which is set to be completed by August, integrates BrainLit's Biocentric lighting system in the school's media center. This system is scientifically proven to synchronize circadian rhythms, improve sleep quality, and boost cognitive function, thereby fostering an optimal learning environment.

"At The Sycamore School, we strive to provide our gifted students with an outstanding learning environment," said John Huber, Head of School at Sycamore. "We were looking for creative solutions to bring the best possible lighting to our new Media Center, and we were thrilled to introduce Biocentric lighting as a way of enhancing this space and giving us the ability to maximize learning."

Research has shown that traditional fluorescent lighting can negatively impact students' sleep patterns and cognitive performance. In contrast, Biocentric lighting mimics the natural progression of daylight, supporting circadian rhythms and promoting better sleep, mood, and concentration. Studies indicate that exposure to blue-enriched light can enhance alertness and improve academic performance, making it an invaluable tool in educational settings.

Jeff Hagerman, Chairman of Hagerman, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with BrainLit and The Sycamore School on this pioneering project. Biocentric lighting represents the future of educational environments, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation."

Kyle Harris, CEO of BrainLit, highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Hagerman allows us to innovate across diverse spaces, from educational institutions to corporate environments. The Sycamore School's adoption of Biocentric lighting is a testament to the growing recognition of its benefits."

The completion of this project will not only set a precedent for schools nationwide but also showcase the transformative impact of Biocentric lighting solutions on various environments.

About BrainLit

Founded in 2012 by Tord Wingren, one of the inventors of Bluetooth technology, BrainLit is dedicated to improving life under artificial light. The company has pioneered the development of Biocentric lighting—a technology that simulates natural daylight indoors to enhance health, well-being, and performance. Today, more than 35,000 individuals across various sectors experience the benefits of BrainLit's environments daily.

About Hagerman

Hagerman, founded in 1908, is a family-owned construction company headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. With a rich history spanning over a century, Hagerman has built a reputation for excellence and innovation in the construction industry. The company specializes in a wide range of services, including general contracting, construction management, and design-build projects. Hagerman is committed to delivering high-quality projects that meet the unique needs of their clients, with a focus on sustainability, safety, and community engagement. Through its collaborative approach and dedication to customer satisfaction, Hagerman has become a trusted partner for educational institutions, healthcare facilities, commercial developments, and more.

About Sycamore School

Sycamore School, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a private, independent school dedicated to serving gifted students from early childhood through eighth grade. Established in 1985, Sycamore School offers a challenging and enriching curriculum designed to foster intellectual, social, and emotional growth. The school is committed to creating an environment where gifted students can thrive, with a focus on critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Sycamore School's mission is to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment that encourages students to reach their full potential, preparing them for lifelong success and leadership.

