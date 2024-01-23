SYCN AUTO LOGISTICS APPOINTS KAREN GERBA AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RELOCATION DIVISION, SALES AND PARTNERSHIPS

SYCN Auto Logistics

23 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYCN Auto Logistics, a leading name in the auto logistics shipping industry, is pleased to announce the recent addition of Karen Gerba to their executive team. Karen will be joining as the Vice President of Relocation Division Sales and Partnerships, bringing over 30 years of extensive experience in the Global Mobility Industry.

Karen Gerba, Vice President of Relocation Division, Partnerships & Sales
In a statement, Marco Maggiore, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at SYCN Auto Logistics, expressed enthusiasm about Karen Gerba's appointment. "We are thrilled to welcome Karen to the SYCN Auto Logistics family as our VP of Relocation Sales & Partnerships. Karen's exceptional reputation and experience in the relocation space, coupled with her passion for excellence, aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and technology specifically designed to support our relocation partners, counselors, and transferees."

Karen is a well-rounded veteran in the Global Mobility industry, specializing in partnership engagements for corporate clients, relocation management firms and global supply chains. Her expertise spans across Relocation, Global Mobility, Mortgage, International banking services, and Corporate Housing solutions.

Throughout her career, Karen has played a crucial role in developing "best in class" policy guidelines for clients, offering consultative advice on maximizing cost-saving opportunities with dedicated account management support. Her collaborative approach to partnership engagements has resulted in mutually beneficial relationships and a track record of success.

Karen has a proven ability to analyze an organization's critical business needs, identify opportunities, and develop innovative solutions to increase competitiveness and revenue. She has built strong teams and collaborated with various industry sectors in mobility through hands-on involvement in the implementation and retention of long-term clients.

Commenting on her decision to join SYCN Auto Logistics, Karen said, "I joined SYCN Auto Logistics as I believe they are on the cutting edge of the auto logistics industry. Their full breadth of technology and logistics solutions will provide the relocation industry excitement, and I want to be at the forefront of their Relocation Division."

"SYCN Auto Logistics aligns extremely well with the technological innovations occurring in our relocation industry right now. They have a very consultative and analytical approach to securing new long-term partnerships and are committed to delivering exceptional service by leveraging technology and data-driven touch points," she added.

SYCN Auto Logistics is confident that Karen Gerba's wealth of experience and expertise will contribute significantly to the continued success and growth of the company and the relocation division. Karen will play a key role in SYCN Auto Logistics' mission to modernize and instill confidence in the way relocation professionals service their transferees when it comes to transporting their vehicles. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, offering transparent processes, and having a seasoned dedicated team specifically servicing relocation partners, SYCN looks to be the gold standard in the relocation space.

About SYCN Auto Logistics
SYCN Auto Logistics is a full-service auto transport management solution offering technology and transportation services for vehicles domestically and internationally. Our technology empowers our partners, allowing instant quoting, booking, tracking of orders, and data reporting. SYCN provides a consultative and analytical approach to today's ever-changing Auto Logistics environment. 

