SYCN Auto Logistics Introduces Specialized Relocation Solutions with Tailored Technology and Custom Services

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYCN Auto Logistics emerges as a leader in the automotive relocation sector, announcing its commitment to delivering unparalleled service through a fusion of cutting-edge AI technology and a team of seasoned relocation experts. This strategic approach aims to elevate transferee experience while addressing the evolving and specialized needs of relocation industry professionals.

SYCN Auto Logistics enters the relocation space with tailored technology and services.
Positioned at the forefront of auto logistics shipping, SYCN Auto Logistics leverages a comprehensive suite of AI technology and specialized services, complemented by the expertise of relocation specialists. This innovative strategy ensures total transparency for all parties at each step of the professional relocation process for transferees, provided by Relocation Management Companies (RMCs), Van Lines, Independent Movers, and additional technology partners in the relocation sector.

"The relocation sector presents complex challenges that demand a thorough grasp of the mechanics and procedures involved in moving a transferee," stated Marco Maggiore, Chief Strategy Officer at SYCN Auto Logistics. "We are confident that no other auto transport company in this sector matches our leadership experience in relocation, our comprehension of service standards, and our combination of technology and relocation driven specialty service offerings."

SYCN technology provides relocation partners the capability to instantly obtain quotes for multiple auto transport service options, save these quotes, book orders, enjoy complete transparency and tracking with real-time updates, electronic documentation, inspection pictures, customized reporting, and accounting functions.

This cloud-based technology can function independently or integrate seamlessly with partners' existing tech stacks and can be white-labeled. It aims to enhance service quality for their partners' current relocation auto transport operations and to support their business expansion by providing their sales teams and corporate accounts with tools to secure more auto transport business. Moreover, the technology supports lump sum programs, corporate affinity programs, and direct-to-consumer model initiatives, enabling sales teams to include commission values and maximize their ability to service their transferees. It also offers a comprehensive range of customized reporting and analytics tools.

SYCN also offers specialized relocation services, including both long-term and short-term storage options, and additional executive services like car washes, oil changes, EV charging, key and tire replacements. Furthermore, they provide innovative solutions like airport valet services and drive-away options all designed to enhance the transferee experience.

Join SYCN Auto Logistics at the upcoming Moving & Storage Conference on March 4th - 6th in New Orleans, LA. Participants will find them at booth 722 offering live demos of their innovative relocation technology and specialized relocation services.

About SYCN Auto Logistics:

SYCN Auto Logistics is a full-service auto transport management solution offering technology and open and enclosed transportation services for vehicles and specialized equipment domestically and internationally. Our technology empowers our partners, allowing instant quoting, booking, tracking of orders, and data reporting. SYCN provides a consultative and analytical approach to today's ever-changing Auto Logistics environment.

