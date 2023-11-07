SYCN Auto Logistics Set to Make an Appearance at the VINCUE UNLEASHED Conference

News provided by

SYCN Auto Logistics

07 Nov, 2023, 13:23 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYCN Auto Logistics, a trailblazer in the automotive logistics industry, is excited to announce its participation at the VINCUE UNLEASHED conference, taking place from November 13th to 15th in Kansas City, Missouri. UNLEASHED is designed to bring together VINCUE users, industry partners, and thought leaders inside and outside of automotive to unleash the power of people, process, and technology to optimize inventory operations. 

Continue Reading
SYCN Auto Logistics set to make an appearance at VINCUE UNLEASHED
SYCN Auto Logistics set to make an appearance at VINCUE UNLEASHED

SYCN Auto Logistics, renowned for its commitment to excellence, is an approved transportation provider for VINCUE and a sponsor of UNLEASHED.

"We are looking forward to having SYCN Auto Logistics participate as a sponsor at our first UNLEASHED conference," said Michael Hopkins, Chief Client Experience Officer at VINCUE. "We are creating a collaborative learning environment that combines speakers, panels, workshops, and even competition to spur innovation," says Hopkins. "We have attracted users and partners that are connected to the day-to-day operations of a dealership and are innately driven to optimize every step of the inventory lifecycle."

SYCN Auto Logistics participation underscores SYCN's reputation as a leader in the industry and its dedication to providing exceptional automotive shipping solutions.

At the conference, SYCN Auto Logistics will participate by introducing SYCN 3.0 technology, the latest in a series of game-changing updates to the SYCN platform. SYCN 3.0 promises to streamline logistics processes, enhance transparency, and reduce costs, ultimately benefiting dealers and customers alike in the automotive industry.

But that's not all - SYCN Auto Logistics is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the VINCUE  end-to-end inventory lifecycle solution for retail automotive dealerships. The integrated capabilities will create new opportunities for automotive dealerships to enhance their transportation operations and deliver top-notch service to their customers.

SYCN Auto Logistics invites all VINCUE UNLEASHED conference attendees to meet with our team in attendance to discuss the future of automotive logistics. Be the first to explore the SYCN 3.0 technology and discover how SYCN and VINCUE are driving innovation in the industry.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect, collaborate, and learn from the best in the industry. SYCN Auto Logistics is proud to be a sponsor of VINCUE UNLEASHED and looks forward to sharing its vision for the future of automotive logistics.

About SYCN Auto Logistics: SYCN Auto Logistics is a full-service auto transport management solution offering technology and transportation services for vehicles domestically and internationally. Our technology empowers our partners, allowing instant quoting, booking, tracking of orders, and data reporting. SYCN provides a consultative and analytical approach to today's ever-changing Auto Logistics environment.

About VINCUE: VINCUE is transforming the retail automotive software industry by providing dealers with new, innovative end-to-end inventory lifecycle management and market pricing solutions. This gives dealers access to real-time data and tools in a single system to stock smarter, increase turn, compete effectively, and above all else — maximize profits. For additional information, please visit www.VINCUE.com.

SOURCE SYCN Auto Logistics

Also from this source

SYCN Auto Logistics Set to Attend Used Car Week Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona

SYCN Auto Logistics Set to Attend Used Car Week Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona

SYCN Auto Logistics is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Used Car Week conference, taking place from November 6th to...
SYCN Auto Logistics Unveils SYCN 3.0: Revolutionizing Auto Logistics with Enhanced User Experience

SYCN Auto Logistics Unveils SYCN 3.0: Revolutionizing Auto Logistics with Enhanced User Experience

SYCN Auto Logistics, a leading name in the auto logistics industry, is thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated user platform,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.