SYCN Auto Logistics Unveils SYCN 3.0: Revolutionizing Auto Logistics with Enhanced User Experience

10 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYCN Auto Logistics, a leading name in the auto logistics industry, is thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated user platform, SYCN 3.0. This major update is set to transform the way customers interact with the company's services, offering greater flexibility and convenience in managing auto transport needs.

SYCN Auto Logistics technology empowers our partners and allows instant quoting, booking, tracking of orders, and data reporting.
SYCN 3.0 introduces a host of innovative features designed to empower users and streamline their auto logistics experience. With a commitment to providing top-tier service, SYCN Auto Logistics aims to make the entire process more convenient and efficient for customers.

Key features of SYCN 3.0 include:

Enhanced Flexibility: SYCN 3.0 offers users increased flexibility in planning their vehicle transportation. Customers can now easily configure and customize drop-off and pick-up dates and times to align with their specific schedules and preferences.

Real-time Order Status: Stay in the know at all times. SYCN 3.0 provides customers with access to real-time order status updates, ensuring transparency and peace of mind throughout the entire auto transport journey.

Comprehensive Inspection Reports: For added assurance, customers can now access electronically signed BOL's and inspection reports for their vehicles directly from the tool. SYCN Auto Logistics is committed to maintaining the highest standards of care and security for every vehicle.

"Our team at SYCN Auto Logistics is excited to introduce SYCN 3.0, which marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to improving user experiences," said John Robertson, CRO at SYCN Auto Logistics. "These new features are a direct response to the valuable feedback we've received from our users. We believe that SYCN 3.0 will elevate your auto logistics experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient than ever before."

To celebrate the launch of SYCN 3.0 and to connect with customers, SYCN Auto Logistics invites you to stop by our booth at the Digital Dealer Conference in Las Vegas, taking place on October 17-19. Our dedicated team will be on hand to showcase the platform's capabilities and answer any questions. We welcome our friends and colleagues to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on the latest release to help SYCN shape future updates tailored specifically to your needs.

Visit us at booth #1812 during the Digital Dealer Conference and discover how SYCN 3.0 can make your vehicle transportation process smoother and more tailored to your requirements.

For more information about SYCN Auto Logistics and SYCN 3.0, please visit our website at www.sycnal.com or contact our team at 866-390-0354.

About SYCN Auto Logistics: SYCN Auto Logistics is a full-service auto transport management solution offering technology and transportation services for vehicles domestically and internationally. Our technology empowers our partners, allowing instant quoting, booking, tracking of orders, and data reporting. SYCN provides a consultative and analytical approach to today's ever-changing Auto Logistics environment.

