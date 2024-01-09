SYCN Auto Logistics Welcomes Brett Lippel as Chief Partnership Officer

SYCN Auto Logistics

09 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYCN Auto Logistics, a leading name in the automotive industry, proudly announces the appointment of Brett Lippel as its new Chief Partnership Officer. With over two decades of invaluable experience in the global automotive sector, Brett brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of driving companies to unprecedented growth and success.

Brett Lippel, Chief Partnership Officer at SYCN Auto Logistics
Brett Lippel, Chief Partnership Officer at SYCN Auto Logistics

Prior to joining SYCN Auto Logistics, Brett served as the CEO of Lendgistics, a prominent lending platform catering to major banks and Credit Unions. His leadership at Lendgistics, specializing in automotive, home improvement, and elective medical sectors, showcased his ability to navigate complex markets and deliver tangible results.

Brett's impactful career also includes a stint as the President of Midway Auto Group, a comprehensive operation in Southern California encompassing rental, leasing, and sales. Under his leadership, the company achieved remarkable growth, and Brett served as a board member of the American Car Rental Association.

His entrepreneurial spirit shines through as the Founder and Executive Vice President of College-Concierge, an online car buying platform tailored for international students. Additionally, Brett has held the role of Senior Vice President at Search Optics, a global digital advertising agency, showcasing his versatility in adapting to dynamic industry landscapes.

Brett's journey in the automotive industry began with a pivotal role in launching Enterprise Rent a Car's operations in Canada and the UK. Also as a founding member and Chief Revenue Officer of TrueCar, he played a key role in propelling the company from its startup phase to over $50 million in annual sales, showcasing his strategic vision and leadership capabilities.

Throughout his extensive career, Brett has engaged with dealerships, dealer groups, used car dealers, and OEMs across all 50 states in North America, establishing himself as a respected figure in the industry.

In his new role as Chief Partnership Officer at SYCN Auto Logistics, Brett will undoubtedly contribute to the company's growth and success by leveraging his deep industry knowledge and fostering strategic partnerships.

"I am thrilled to bring over 20 years of international auto experience and relationships to SYCN," said Brett. "I joined SYCN to be a part of an extremely special journey with a company leading in both technology and customer service."

"We are excited to welcome Brett to SYCN Auto Logistics as our Chief Partnership Officer," said Gavin Kesten, CEO at SYCN Auto Logistics. "Brett's exceptional leadership and experience in the automotive industry make him the ideal candidate to drive our partnerships and propel SYCN Auto Logistics to new heights."

About SYCN Auto Logistics:
SYCN Auto Logistics is a full-service auto transport management solution offering technology and transportation services for vehicles domestically and internationally. Our technology empowers our partners, allowing instant quoting, booking, tracking of orders, and data reporting. SYCN provides a consultative and analytical approach to today's ever-changing Auto Logistics environment.

