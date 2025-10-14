Sycomp Honored as a CRN Triple Crown Award Winner for 2025

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sycomp a 2025 Triple Crown Award winner. This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers that have been honored on three prestigious CRN lists in one year including:

CRN Solution Provider 500 ranking the largest IT solution providers operating in North America based on revenue;

CRN Fast Growth 150 spotlighting the fastest-growing solution providers; and

CRN Tech Elite 250 recognizing companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.

"Sycomp is thrilled and honored to be named a CRN 2025 Triple Crown award winner, recognizing our strategic growth, outstanding customer and partner service, new service offerings and custom solutions," said Michael Symons, CEO of Sycomp. "This is a notable industry achievement, and a strong testament to our company's commitment to the industry and helping our customers tackle complex IT projects around the world."

Sycomp is one of 65 IT solution providers recognized with the CRN Triple Crown in 2025.

"Triple Crown Award winners represent the pinnacle of performance in the channel," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, at CRN, The Channel Company. "These solution providers consistently demonstrate a deep commitment to technical excellence, innovation in their offerings and leadership across the industry. We applaud their achievements and look forward to watching them continue to set the standard for success."

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

SOURCE Sycomp