Sycomp Named NetApp Professional Services Partner of the Year at Third Annual Channel Connect Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp has been named NetApp Professional Services Partner of the Year for its key performance metrics utilized to determine the efficiency, growth and investment in service delivery within the Professional Services Certified program such as attach rate, training/technical investment, install base analysis, bookings analysis and success stories around service delivery with NetApp technology.

Sycomp Named NetApp Professional Services Partner of the Year

"Channel partners are critical to helping customers achieve data transformation and today we recognize and celebrate their accomplishments," said Jeff McCullough, vice president, Channel Sales, NetApp. "I congratulate Sycomp on being named Professional Services Partner of the Year. Their commitment to performance excellence, innovation and quality has contributed to positive business outcomes for our customers."

"Sycomp recognizes NetApp as a very strategic and close partner in delivering data center solutions and services to our clients globally," said Mike Symons, CEO, Sycomp. "Together, we provide the ability to expand our business globally in a timely and cost-effective way that gives our clients a market advantage."

The 2019 Americas Partner Awards were announced on stage at NetApp's third annual Channel Connect Conference (C3) where strategic partner executives from across the Americas region gathered to hear about NetApp's strategic vision and engage with NetApp executives.

About Sycomp

Sycomp provides and delivers enterprise information technology solutions to organizations globally. Our portfolio of offerings includes integrated data center, networking, cloud, security solutions and services. Sycomp globally assesses, designs, integrates, delivers and supports trusted technology solutions and services.

Our international capabilities offer unparalleled global market opportunities to companies expanding operations outside of the U.S. We have considerably flattened the complex global commerce model to more easily engage in international business opportunities, helping businesses meet their expanding IT needs and thrive globally.

Learn more at www.sycomp.com

