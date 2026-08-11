Sycomp Named to CRN's 2026 Fast Growth 150 List

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list highlighting the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers in North America.

"We are grateful for the recognition of our business performance and growth, and the advancement of technology innovation driven by our customers, partners and employees," said Michael Symons, CEO of Sycomp. "This achievement reflects the strength of our global team, our technology partnerships and our continued commitment to helping customers solve complex IT challenges around the world."

Companies named to the Fast Growth 150 have demonstrated exceptional sales growth over the past two years, driven by innovative go-to-market strategies and deep technical expertise across high-demand areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing. Sycomp recently announced that Todd Dekkinga has joined the company as CISO to help expand Sycomp's global security practice, including its AI security capabilities.

"The companies recognized in this year's Fast Growth 150 are leveraging deep technical expertise and bold, future-focused strategies to accelerate their momentum in an increasingly dynamic IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their drive, agility, and commitment to delivering lasting value for customers set them apart. We applaud their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and grow."

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

SOURCE Sycomp