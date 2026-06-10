Sycomp Named to CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 List

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list, recognizing North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serving as a prominent benchmark for leading IT services.

"Our business success, technology innovation and industry recognition are fueled by the trust and commitment from our global customers, partners and employees," said Michael Symons, CEO of Sycomp. "We are honored to be named one of the top solution providers in the industry and will continue to invest and grow our service offerings, build new skills and capabilities, and expand our global footprint."

Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc. has been recognized by CRN® on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list. Post this

The solution providers on the annual CRN list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel. Sycomp ranked number 65 on this year's CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovations," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

Earlier this year, Sycomp was also named to CRN's 2026 Tech Elite 250 and CRN's 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 lists in the Elite 150 category for its technology expertise and managed service offerings including endpoint management, cloud and observability, networking and security services.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

SOURCE Sycomp