Sycuan Announces Partnership with Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has entered into a multi-year agreement with the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club (DMTC). The new partnership will take effect this year with the opening of Del Mar's 80th racing season on Wednesday, July 17.

Sycuan, the racetrack's new Official and Exclusive California partner, will have the first-ever finish line signage at the track, as well as daily branding during the stretch-run replays of the track's races. The organization will also be recognized as the presenting sponsor for Del Mar's popular Handicapping Challenge on the weekend of July 27 and 28.

"We see this as a natural marriage between a natural pair," said Walker McBride, director of sponsorships and digital media at DMTC. "We believe Sycuan is the ultimate destination in San Diego for those seeking the casino experience and we see ourselves in a similar light when it comes to a premier day at the races."

Additionally, DMTC will host Sycuan's players and members throughout the season, allowing for an action-oriented group to experience the excitement and opportunities available at one of American's great racing facilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club starting in 2019," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "DMTC is truly a premier destination for entertainment, sports and special events. Through this partnership, we will be able to offer exclusive access and one-of-a-kind experiences to both Del Mar patrons and Club Sycuan Members."

For more information about Del Mar Thoroughbred Club visit www.dmtc.com .

About Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

Del Mar, which was founded by Hollywood icon Bing Crosby in 1937, is now recognized as one of America's foremost racetracks. The scenic oval hard by the blue Pacific -- long a summer playground for the sporting set -- has taken on the added role of running a short fall race meeting during the month of November. In a first in 2017, the track hosted the 34th Breeders' Cup World Championships and it proved to be a record-breaking winner for all concerned. The Breeders' Cup people have announced that they will bring back their two-day stand of world-class racing to the seaside oval in 2021.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

SOURCE Sycuan Casino

Related Links

http://www.sycuan.com

